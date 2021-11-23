 Numbers from Penn State HC James Franklin's contract extension
The Penn State Board of Trustees recently met to vote on and approve the contract extension of Penn State football's head coach James Franklin to keep him as the head coach through the 2031 season.

Here is a quick look at the details within the extension, including some of the final numbers and money guarantees.

BASE SALARY + SUPPLEMENTAL PAY: 10 year deal / $70 million

RETENTION BONUS: 10 years / $500,000 each season retained

LIFE INSURANCE: $1 million loan annually

INCENTIVES:

BIG TEN

Big Ten Championship winner: $350,000

Big Ten Championship appearance: $250,000

Wins/Ties division title, but doesn't participate in champ game: $150,000

BOWL GAMES:

CFP National Championship Game Victory: $800,000

CFP National Championship Game runner Up: $500,000

CFP FINAL FOUR APPEARANCE: $300,000

APPEARANCE IN ANY OTHER BOWL GAME: $200,000

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Big Ten Coach of the Year: $100,000

National Coach of the Year: $150,000

TERMINATION

2022: $12 million (prior to 4/1/22) / $8million (through 12/31/22)

2023: $6 million

2024: $2 million

2025: $2 million

2026: $1 million

2027: $1 million

2028: $1 million

2029: $1 million

2030: $1 million

2031: ------

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}