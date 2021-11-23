Numbers from Penn State HC James Franklin's contract extension

The Penn State Board of Trustees recently met to vote on and approve the contract extension of Penn State football's head coach James Franklin to keep him as the head coach through the 2031 season.

Here is a quick look at the details within the extension, including some of the final numbers and money guarantees.

BASE SALARY + SUPPLEMENTAL PAY: 10 year deal / $70 million

RETENTION BONUS: 10 years / $500,000 each season retained

LIFE INSURANCE: $1 million loan annually