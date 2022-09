The meteoric rise of Aaron Scott's recruitment should come as no surprise to those who have seen him play live and in person. The Springfield (Oh.) standout has a great frame, excellent athleticism, plays the game fast and he is physical to boot. These traits are also the reason that many of the nation's elite programs are in hot pursuit of the four-star cornerback from Ohio.

With each new highlight that Scott releases, a new school seemingly enters the mix, and this weeks offers from Penn State and Wisconsin are a perfect example of this trend. Following his offer from Penn State, Scott took some time to discuss the Nittany Lions as well as share his reaction to a recent Ohio State game day visit.