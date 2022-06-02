Official Visit Profile: 2023 DeMatha DT Jason Moore

Penn State's official visit season will get underway this Friday as top-50 prospect and the nation's top-ranked defensive tackle, Jason Moore will be making a trip to Happy Valley.

The DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) standout has been recruited by the Nittany Lions as long as almost anyone else in the 2023 recruiting class by the Nittany Lions and has been one of the program's top overall targets regardless of positions. Here's where the four-stars overall recruitment stands heading into this weekend.