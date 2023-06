After hosting 13 prospects this past weekend for official visits, Penn State will have another busy weekend on tap. While a majority of the 2024 recruiting class will be on campus for their official visits, key uncommitted prospects such as Caleb Odom, Nigel Smith, Xavier Porter, Mylachi Williams, Jamonta Waller, Jameer Grimsley, and Vaboue Toure all be on campus as well.

Arguably the biggest defensive target of the bunch for the Nittany Lions this weekend is Mississippi defensive end, Jamonta Waller.