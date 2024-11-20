Ohio State offers recent Penn State commit Chaz Coleman

Just 10 days ago Penn State picked up a commitment from three-star defensive end Chaz Coleman. Now, it appears that the Nittany Lions may have to fight to hold onto the Warren, Ohio native's commitment.
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes extended an offer to Coleman just a few days after four-star defensive end and Pennsylvania native Zahir Mathis decommited from the Buckeyes.
Coleman, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete out of Warren G. Harding High School has seen his stock skyrocket this fall picking up offers from Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.
Penn State was among the slew of schools to extend offers to Coleman in September and hosted him for an official visit for their White Out matchup against Washington before committing just two days later.
Coleman has notably taken a pair of visits to Columbus, making a trip in June as well as an unofficial visit in September for a gameday visit when the Buckeyes hosted Marshall.
With the offer only coming in the last few hours, it's unknown at this current stage if Coleman will entertain the offer or has any plans to potentially take another visit to Columbus in the upcoming weeks.
The early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class begins on December 4.
