Ohio three-star DB eyeing official visit following recent offer

Penn State continues to use the evaluation period to identify 2023 prospects that they want to add to their board. A few positions in particular the staff is still searching for and this week they identified Jermaine Mathews, a cornerback out of Winton Woods HS (OH) as a prospect they wanted to get in the mix with.

Mathews who holds more than thirty offers, has a commitment date set already for July 4 and plans to stick to that. With that said he also believes it is very likely that he will take an official visit to State College in June and that the Nittany Lions, despite a bit of a late start are squarely in the mix as he works towards that July decision date.