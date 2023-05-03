Penn State added some much-needed depth at the defensive tackle position on Wednesday night when Old Dominion DT transfer Alonzo Ford committed to the Nittany Lions. Ford announced his decision on Twitter late Wednesday night. Notably, Ford is from the same high school as 2023 signee Keveion Keys , Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia. He'll have three years to play two.

The Richmond (VA) native is coming off a 32-tackle season for the Monarchs including 3.5 sacks. He has 73 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.0 sacks for his career.

His commitment to the Nittany Lions comes just one day after visiting Happy Valley as Happy Valley Insider reported yesterday. We also reported earlier on Wednesday that we liked where the Nittany Lions sat for the Virginia native.