Old Dominion DT transfer Alonzo Ford commits to Penn State
Penn State added some much-needed depth at the defensive tackle position on Wednesday night when Old Dominion DT transfer Alonzo Ford committed to the Nittany Lions. Ford announced his decision on Twitter late Wednesday night. Notably, Ford is from the same high school as 2023 signee Keveion Keys, Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia. He'll have three years to play two.
The Richmond (VA) native is coming off a 32-tackle season for the Monarchs including 3.5 sacks. He has 73 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.0 sacks for his career.
His commitment to the Nittany Lions comes just one day after visiting Happy Valley as Happy Valley Insider reported yesterday. We also reported earlier on Wednesday that we liked where the Nittany Lions sat for the Virginia native.
Ford will join a Penn State defensive tackle room that features redshirt seniors Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies, redshirt junior Coziah Izzard, sophomore Zane Durant, redshirt sophomores Davon Townley Jr. and Jordan van den Berg among others.
Ford was originally a two-star prospect in the 2020 recruting class commiting to Old Dominion over offers from Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, and Wake Forest among others.
MORE TO COME
