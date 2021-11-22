One of PA's best Markus Dixon talks B1G visits, set decision timeline
One of Pennsylvania’s top prospects in the class of 2023, tight end Markus Dixon has already seen his recruitment take off as he currently holds 14 scholarship offers.
Over the past few weeks, he took a couple of visits to two local Big Ten schools in Penn State and Rutgers. Not long after those trips our staff here at Nittany Nation spoke with Dixon to get the latest on those trips and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news