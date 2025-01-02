Orange Bowl: Penn State opens as a slight underdog to Notre Dame

The opening odds for next Thursday's Orange Bowl between Penn State and Notre Dame have been released and the NIttany Lions have opened as a 1.5-point underdog to the Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish winners of 12 straight are coming off a 23-10 win over the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. The Irish were able to knock off the Bulldogs despite just 244 yards of total offense including just 90 passing yards.

In the win, Notre Dame scored 17 points in less than a minute of game time thanks to a field goal, a Georgia turnover quickly followed up by Notre Dame's lone offensive touchdown of the game, and then the Fighting Irish opened the second half with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The 17-point swing turned a once 3-3 game with 40 seconds remaining in the first half to a 20-3 lead for the Irish.

Penn State will have nearly two whole extra days of rest on the Fighting Irish after playing on Tuesday night, defeating Boise State 31-14 in a hard-fought Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions used a big day from their rushing attack, gaining 216 total yards on the ground to knock off the Broncos while keeping Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty to just 104 rushing yards on 30 carries in the game.

Penn State notably is 0-6 as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season and 1-15 as an underdog since 2017. In those same timespans, they're 34-1 and 74-11 as a favorite, both amongst the best ranks in all of college football.

