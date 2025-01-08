Orange Bowl: What is the expected weather in Miami on Thursday?

The Orange Bowl is officially just one day away, but unlike last week, Thursday night's game will be played in the elements at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The good news is that it is not the northeast, and it will not be blistering cold outside. But what will the weather be like on Thursday in Miami?

It will be a warm day by northern standards in Miami on Thursday with a high of 68 and a low of 49. Notably, it is the lowest temperature of the week in Miami, perhaps poetic with two teams from the north invading South Florida.

As gametime approaches, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s with an expected temperature of 65 degrees at kickoff. Wind gusts will be up to 16 mph but winds will mostly be sustained around 7-10 mph.

In the second half, temps will dip into the low 60s while wind gusts will remain between 10 and 15 mph. No precipitation is expected on Thursday.

Overall, it should be an ideal day for football in Miami both for the fans attending as well the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish as they battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.