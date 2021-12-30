Oregon set to hire Penn State Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was first to report the news on Thursday morning, that Oregon is expected to hire Lorig, he is expected to assume a similar role with the Ducks.

Another one of Penn State Football's assistant coaches is headed elsewhere, this time it was Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig, who is expected to join former colleague and new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's coaching staff.

Lorig has been on staff with head coach James Franklin since the 2019 season following a few years with the Memphis Tigers.

Now the move to Oregon makes sense because as we mentioned before Lorig spent some time on the same staff as new Ducks HC Lanning, as the two spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons working together in Memphis. On top of that, Lorig has a lot of connections to the Northwest region, as he was born in Washington, went to college and played ball at Western Oregon and spent some time coaching in the region at Western Oregon, Idaho State, Central Washington and Utah State.

This past season, Lorig helped to develop one of the best specialists in the country in kicker / punter Jordan Stout. The Virginia native handled kickoffs, field goals, extra points, and punts for Penn State this season, however it was his punting that stood out the most. Stout finished as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, as well as earning AP All-American third-team honors as well.

It is unknown as of right now, how Penn State will replace him or if he will even coach in the Outback Bowl this Saturday versus Arkansas.

Stay tuned for more Penn State Football scoops and other Nittany Lions news right here on Nittany Nation!