Pair of Big Ten programs to pay visit to four-star OL Gregory Patrick

Gregory Patrick, the No. 219 player in the country in the Rivals 2026 prospect rankings and the No. 23 offensive tackle has amassed nearly 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment. Early on, the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame are perceived to be among the favorites for the four-star prospect.

A pair of Big Ten programs will be paying a visit to one of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class this week.

After all, Patrick has made seven trips to Ann Arbor, 10 to East Lansing, and five to South Bend. That being said, other programs are vying to be among the top contenders for the Michigan native.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Minnesota Golden Gophers are two of those programs. Both programs will be visiting Patrick this week, he tells Rivals. Minnesota will visit Patrick at Northern High School on Thursday, while Penn State will visit Portage on Saturday.

Patrick has not visited Minneapolis in his recruitment yet but is still among the Golden Gophers' top targets in the cycle. He has made two trips to Penn State, both coming last year: a trip in late January for a junior day and then a game-day visit for the Nittany Lions White Out this past season against Washington.

Notably, Michigan and Michigan State have already been into see Patrick this month, both making the short trips to Portage last week. It wouldn't be surprising to see Notre Dame drop in on Patrick at some point as well, following next Monday's national championship game.

