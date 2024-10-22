Pair of former Penn State Football players charged with felonies

The charges come nearly three months after the Lyons and Keys were considered to be no longer with the program or enrolled at the university.

Former Penn State defensive end Jameial Lyons Jr and linebacker Kaveion Keys have both been charged with multiple felonies according to criminal dockets published online by the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania web portal.

According to the docket published for Jameial Lyons, the Philadelphia native is facing six criminal charges including three felonies. Lyons has been charged with first degree felony rape as well as a trio of second-degree felonies; aggravated indecent assault without consent, voluntary deviate sexual intercourse, and aggravated indecent assault without consent. Lyons also faces second-degree misdemeanor of indecent assault without consent of other and invasion of privacy - view, photograph, etc. person without consent.

The docket for Kaveion Keys shows the former Nittany Lion being charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor. The North Carolina native has been charged with first degree rape, second degree aggravated indecent assault without consent, and second degree sexual assault. He was also charged with indecent assault without consent of others.

Bret Pallotto of the Centre Daily Times was the first to report the charges to both Lyons and Keys.

As pointed out by Pallotto, the date of the incident on the docket was July 7, 2024 which coincides with a Penn State "Your Right to Know" timely warning that was sent out on the morning of July 8.

"University Police received a report of a sexual assault at 01:48 am on July 8, 2024. The reported assault occurred on July 7, 2024, at an on-campus residence hall. The victim, a student, reported being assaulted by known perpetrator," the timely warning stated. The warning also noted that the incident occurred in a residence hall located on the southern portion of campus.

Both Lyons and Keys are expected to face a preliminary arrignment at 2:00 p.m. on October 23 and a preliminary hearing on October 3 at 8:30 p.m.