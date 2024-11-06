Pair of injured Penn State defenders back at practice on Wednsesday

On Wenesday, Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and linebacker Keon Wylie were both practicing. Dennis-Sutton briefly played against Ohio State after suffering an expected groin injury against Wisconsin two weeks ago. Dennis-Sutton is expected to be a potential game time decision once again for Penn State this weekend.

For Wylie, after being spotted at practice recently but not participating, was participating on Wednesday, the first time the media has seen the redshirt sophomore linebacker on the practice field, actively participating. In May, it was reported that Wylie was expected to miss an extended period of time with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear if Wylie will be available to Penn State on Saturday but his participating in practice is a step in right direction for the Philadelphi native.