A pair of Penn State defenders have been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. On Monday, Penn State junior defensive end/linebacker Abdul Carter and junior safety Kevin Winston Jr. both earned the nod.

For Carter, it's the third watch list honor he has earned this preseason also being named to the Walter Camp Award watch list and the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list.

Carter is in the process of making the move to defensive end but will also play linebacker for Penn State in 2024 according to James Franklin.The Philadelphia native enters 2024 with 104 career tackles including 16.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 career sacks. Last season, he played and started all 13 games at linebacker, recording 48 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also had one interception and five pass deflections. Carter is considered a potential first round pick in next April's NFL Draft.

For Winston, it's the first preseason watch list honor for him heading into the 2024 season.

Winston is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the Big Ten coaches and media after starting all 13 games at safety for the Nittany Lions, recording 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass break ups and one interception. He is considered one of the best safeties in the country entering the 2024 season.