PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Pair of Nittany Lions named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

A pair of Penn State defenders have been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. On Monday, Penn State junior defensive end/linebacker Abdul Carter and junior safety Kevin Winston Jr. both earned the nod.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is annually awarded by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation's top defender.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

For Carter, it's the third watch list honor he has earned this preseason also being named to the Walter Camp Award watch list and the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list.

Carter is in the process of making the move to defensive end but will also play linebacker for Penn State in 2024 according to James Franklin.The Philadelphia native enters 2024 with 104 career tackles including 16.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 career sacks. Last season, he played and started all 13 games at linebacker, recording 48 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also had one interception and five pass deflections. Carter is considered a potential first round pick in next April's NFL Draft.

For Winston, it's the first preseason watch list honor for him heading into the 2024 season.

Winston is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the Big Ten coaches and media after starting all 13 games at safety for the Nittany Lions, recording 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass break ups and one interception. He is considered one of the best safeties in the country entering the 2024 season.

Penn State Watch List Tracker
AWARD PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2

Maxwell

Drew Allar

Nicholas Singleton

Doak Walker

Kaytron Allen

Nicholas Singleton (2)

Walter Camp

Nicholas Singleton (3)

Abdul Carter

Nagurski

Abdul Carter (2)

Paul Hornung

Nicholas Singleton (4)

Outland Trophy

Sal Wormley

Lou Groza

Chase Meyer

Ray Guy

Riley Thompson

Mannelly

Tyler Duzansky

Davey O'Brien

Drew Allar

Bednarik

Abdul Carter (3)

Kevin Winston Jr

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGFpci1vZi1uaXR0YW55LWxpb25zLW5hbWVkLXRvLWNodWNr LWJlZG5hcmlrLWF3YXJkLXdhdGNoLWxpc3QiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBhaXItb2Ytbml0dGFueS1saW9ucy1uYW1lZC10 by1jaHVjay1iZWRuYXJpay1hd2FyZC13YXRjaC1saXN0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMw NzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK