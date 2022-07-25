Pair of Nittany Lions names to Jim Thorpe Award watchlist

Two Nittany Lions were named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list on Monday. The Jim Thorpe Award is presented yearly to the best defensive back in college football.

Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. were tabbed on the list, alongside 33 other defensive backs from across the nation.

Brown, a 2021 third-team All-Big Ten honoree, started all 13 games for Penn State last season. In his first year in the starting lineup, Brown led the team with 61 solo tackles, as well as a Big Ten-best six interceptions.

Porter, also earning a third-team All-Big Ten nod last season, has made 21 career starts at cornerback. Last season, Porter finished with 51 total tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame will select 15 semifinalists in October, with the three finalists being chosen in November.No Nittany Lion has ever won the award.