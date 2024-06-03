The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025 was released on Monday and a pair of former Nittany Lions are on the ballot.

Carter was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 1994 and finished as the runner up for the Heisman Trophy that season after rushing for 1,5390 yards and 23 touchdowns in 11 games for the undefeated Nittany Lions who finished the season 12-0 and second in the AP rankings. He also earned All-Big Ten honors in 1993 after rushing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. His career yardage mark of 2,829 ranks 10th all-time in the Penn State history books while his 34 career touchdowns rank fourth amongst running backs behind Saquon Barkley, Lydell Mitchell, and Curtis Enis.



Dozier was a consensus first-team All-American back in 1986 as part of Penn State's perfect, 12-0 national championship winning team and finished top 10 in Heisman voting that season. In his four seasons with the program, Dozier recorded 624 carries for 3,227 yards and 25 touchdowns including 811 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season in 1986. His 3,227 career rushing yards ranks seventh all-time in the Penn State history books.

