A pair of Penn State targets have announced upcoming decision dates on Saturday night, just after visiting for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White spring game. 2025 running back Kiandrea Barker out of The Woodlands (TX) and 2024 offensive guard Donovan Harbour out of Catholic Memorial (WI) have announced decisions for Sunday and Tuesday respectively.



Barker is a prospect that has been high on quite Penn State for some time now and was a recruit that Happy Valley Insider was keeping a close eye on this weekend. We have had a FutureCast in for Barker since late last month. We also have a FutureCast in for his teammate, four-star wide receiver Quannell X Farrakhan. Barker is a high-four-star recruit here at Rivals with a 5.8 Rivals rating while being ranked 123rd nationally and the 11th best tailback in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He will announce his decision at 4:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.