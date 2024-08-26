PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Pair of Penn State true freshmen get green light ahead of season opener

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

A pair of Penn State true freshmen have received the green light from the Nittany Lions coaching staff heading into the program's 2024 season opener this weekend against West Virginia.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Penn State head coach James Franklin told the media on Monday during his weekly press conference that offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and safety DeJuan Lane have both earned the nods heading into the season.

Cousins getting the green light from the staff is not all too surprising. A high four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Cousins was expected to come in and compete this offseason to earn immediate playing time. He has spent spring and fall camp competing with redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Dawkins for the program's starting center job, though he has also picked up reps at guard as well. Don't be surprised to see the Erie, Pennsylvania native play snaps at both positions this fall.

Lane, while not necessarily a surprise, is arguably the more "noteworthy" green light selection as the season approaches.

The battle for the fourth safety spot in the Nittany Lions secondary this fall has been a key one for the program as new defensive coordinator Tom Allen frequently uses a 4-2-5 defense featuring three safeties.

The Nittany Lions already boast arguably the best trio of safeties in the Big Ten in KJ Winston, Zakee Wheatley, and Jaylen Reed. However, by using three safeties consistently, the depth of the position becomes more important in the case of injury.

This offseason, the battle for that fourth spot consisted of redshirt senior Tyrece Mills, redshirt sophomore walk-on Kolin Dinkins, redshirt freshmen DaKaari Nelson and Lamont Payne as well as true freshmen DeJuan Lane and Value Toure.

Nelson was eliminated from the battle in recent weeks when he made the position switch to linebacker, leaving the battle to Mills, Dinkins, Payne, Lane, and Toure.

Of that group, it has been the summer enroll in Lane that has been arguably the most impressive this fall camp, ultimately leading to his green light ahead of the upcoming season.

While Lane earning the green light doesn't necessarily mean that Lane will be that "fourth" safety for Penn State this fall, it does give a strong indication that the Maryland native very well will likely be that first safety off the bench for the Nittany Lions this weekend against West Virginia and beyond.

Overall, anticipate Penn State's starting trio of safeties to handle most of the snaps against the Mountaineers before the Nittany Lions turn to their depth at the position. In their upcoming matchups against Bowling Green and Kent State, Lane and other depth pieces in the safety room seeing more playing time is more probable.

But what does that mean for the rest of Penn State's true freshman class heading into this fall?

According to Penn State head coach James Franklin, it doesn't mean all too much. Franklin called the "green light", a moving target for the Nittany Lions. Just because a player did not get the green light ahead of the season opener, doesn't mean that they can not earn the honor in the upcoming weeks.

"There's going to be guys after game one that become green lights based on how they play, or based on some bumps or bruises or based on whatever it may be. We're going to try and manage it and be strategic as long as we can, so we can still have the flexibility as long as we can. But this will change throughout the year."

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGFpci1vZi1wZW5uLXN0YXRlLXRydWUtZnJlc2htZW4tZ2V0 LWdyZWVuLWxpZ2h0LWFoZWFkLW9mLXNlYXNvbi1vcGVuZXIiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5z dGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBhaXItb2YtcGVubi1zdGF0ZS10 cnVlLWZyZXNobWVuLWdldC1ncmVlbi1saWdodC1haGVhZC1vZi1zZWFzb24t b3BlbmVyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK