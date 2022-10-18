With Penn State’s annual White Out set to take place this weekend, recruits from across the country will flock to Happy Valley to take in the atmosphere that has been called, “the best in college football.” Recent players who have recently confirmed their plans to visit Happy Valley this weekend includes a pair of top 2024 targets from the Keystone State.

Rivals top 100 cornerback Omilio Agard out of St. Joes Prep in Philadelphia along with four star wide receiver Rico Scott out of Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg both confirmed their plans via Twitter.

Agard, one of the top cornerbacks in the entire country has been a long time Penn State target and is among their top targets regardless of position. The Nittany Lions have done a strong job in his recruitment so far. In August, the Philadelphia native released his top 10 which included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and South Carolina. While the Nittany Lions have done well, it’s also clear that the St. Joes Prep native is strongly considering going south for the next stage of his career. The Nittany Lions, however, surely have the advantage of using their success at developing cornerbacks on their side. The Nittany Lions currently have one of the nation’s top secondaries headlines by potential first round pick Joey Porter Jr at cornerback. With all that being said, Penn State remains a top threat to land Agard while other schools such as Clemson and Michigan both appear to be making strong early impressions. No FutureCasts have yet to be recorded for Agard.