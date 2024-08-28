PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Pair of young tight ends expected to have roles against West Virginia

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Two of the more intriguing young members of Penn State's roster this fall are redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Rapplyea and his position mate, true freshman Luke Reynolds.

Following Penn State's Wednesday practice, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin met with the media for the last time prior to the Nittany Lions season opener on Saturday against West Virginia.

Among the major takeaways stemming from his time with the media was that both Rapplyea and Reynolds are expected to have roles against the Mountaineers.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

"I think you'll see a ton of Rapplyea, I think you'll see a decent amount of Luke as well in this game," Franklin said to the media on Wednesday.

The revelation from Franklin notably came after backup tight end Khalil Dinkins was absent from the media portion of practice on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions head coach earlier this month noted that the redshirt junior tight end was dealing with some bumps and bruises.

With Dinkins potentially out for Saturday's matchup against West Virginia, Rappleyea and Reynolds will look to fill the gap.

Rapplyea, a redshirt freshman, played in three games last season for the Nittany Lions but did not record a reception. The Massachusetts native was a Rivals250 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and considered a top-10 tight end in the country.

Throughout this offseason, Rapplyea was pushing Dinkins for Penn State's No. 2 tight end spot and that position battle was expected to continue into the fall.

Reynolds, was a Rivals250 prospect and top-10 tight end himself in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was pinpointed as a potential contributor early in his Penn State career thanks to his raw talent and athleticism.

Following Penn State's fall camp, Reynolds alongside junior quarterback Drew Allar earned the program's "Touchdown Kings" moniker.

"He's going to be a really good player here," Franklin said of Reynolds shortly afterwards while also comparing the former high school quarterback to Penn State starting tight end Tyler Warren.

Earlier this James Franklin told the media that offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and safety Dejuan Lane were the only true freshmen so far to receive the 'green light', clearing them to play in more than four games this fall.

However, Franklin also stated that the 'green light' is a moving target and that more players could earn their own green light following week one or as the season progresses. Reynolds appears to be firmly in that mix of Nittany Lion true freshmen who could eventually do so.

How much either tight end sees the field on Saturday remains to be seen but their expected presence on the field adds another intriguing storyline to the mix for Saturday's season opener.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGFpci1vZi15b3VuZy10aWdodC1lbmRzLWV4cGVjdGVkLXRv LWhhdmUtcm9sZXMtYWdhaW5zdC13ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3Rh dGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwYWlyLW9mLXlvdW5nLXRpZ2h0LWVu ZHMtZXhwZWN0ZWQtdG8taGF2ZS1yb2xlcy1hZ2FpbnN0LXdlc3QtdmlyZ2lu aWEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=