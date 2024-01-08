Another former Penn State great is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. On Monday it was announced that legendary Nittany Lion linebacker Paul Posluszny has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

He joins linebacker, Lavar Arrington, quarterback Kerry Collins, linebacker Shane Conlan, running back Curt Warner, head coach Joe Paterno, offensive tackle Keith Dorney, running back Lydell Mitchell, center Glenn Ressler, end Dave Robinson, linebacker Dennis Onkotz, running back John Cappelletti, tight end Ted Kwalick, defensive tackle Mike Reid, quarterback Richie Lucas, guard Steve Suhey, end Dexter Very, quarterback, Shorty Miller, head coach Rip Engle, quarterback Glenn Killinger, halfback Pete Mauthe, head coach Hugo Bezdek, and head coach Bob Higgins as Penn State greats to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

The Butler, Pennsylvania native and Hopewell High standout was a two-time Chuck Bednarik Award winner for the Nittany Lions in 2005 and 2006. He also was a two-time consensus All-Ameircan and the Dick Butkus Award winner in 2005.

During his career with the Nittany Lions, he totaled 372 total tackles including 232 total tackles in 2005 and 2006 with back-to-back 116 tackle seasons.