Coming off a bye week, Penn State will travel to Ann Arbor on October 15 looking to avenge last year's 21-17 to Michigan last season.

Overview/Recap

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally refound glory in 2021. The Wolverines for the first time since 2004, won a Big Ten title routing Iowa in the Big Ten title game 42-3. The Wolverines would also get to the College Football Playoff for the first time, losing to Georgia 34-11. During the regular season, the Wolverines went 11-1, their lone regular season loss coming on the road against Michigan State. In 2022, they'll look to get back to the College Football Playoff but will have to do so while replacing several key talents from 2021 including both offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Offense:

Offensively last season, Michigan had one of their best seasons in the Jim Harbaugh era, averaging 35.8 points and 443 yards per game. The good news for the Wolverines is that nine of 11 starters return in 2022 including starting quarterback Cade McNamara and each of the Wolverines' five top receivers. Running back Hassan Haskins has moved onto the NFL but budding stars Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both are set to return in 2022. Additionally, while they do have to replace some talent on the offensive line, the Wolverines' offensive line is expected to be among the best in the country. When it comes to attacking opposing offenses, the Wolverines will likely look to be run-heavy much like they were in 2022. Last season, they averaged 214 yards per game on the ground including 5.2 yards per carry. Hassan Haskins and his nearly 1,500 total yards are gone but Blake Corum will fill in nicely for the Wolverines after totaling 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards will also see an increased role after 55 carries for 439 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. Don't expect Michigan to throw the ball a ton this season as they averaged just 28 passing attempts a season ago. Cade McNamara returns as the likely starter but J.J McCarthy is waiting in the wings. Last season, McNamara would best be described as efficient, completing 64.2% of his passing attempts for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions over 327 passing attempts. Junior wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and junior tight Erick All will be the names to know at the top of the Wolverines' receiving threats. Johnson had 40 receptions for 627 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 while All recorded 38 receptions for 437 yards and a pair of scores.

Defense:

Defensively is where Michigan will feel the most pain due to departures, at least on paper that is. Out of their 11 starters from a year ago, only four return. Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Vincent Gray, and others are all gone from the program. Certainly a lot of talent and a lot of production to replace. The defensive line in 2021 was the strength of the Wolverines' defense, no matter if it was against the run or against the pass, the Wolverines defensive line created consistent havoc. They allowed just 3.6 yards per carry last season while totaling 34 sacks. With Hutchinson and Ojabo both gone, the Wolverines' next top sack getter from last season is Taylor Upshaw. The junior edge rusher had just 2.5 sacks a year ago in four games. There is certainly experience on the defensive line but both Hutchinson and Ojabo were truly elite defensive ends and the lack of production outside of those two from a season ago are a bit concerning. There's talent on the defensive line overall but it's still rather unproven. The same thing could be said about their linebacker room as well where they lost Josh Ross who had 106 total tackles a season ago. Against the pass, Michigan was strong in 2021, allowing just 204.4 yards per game while allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 56.7% of their passing attempts. That being said, the Wolverines lose three of their key starters in the secondary from last season in DB Daxton Hill, CB Vincent Gray, and safety Brad Hawkins. Losing one or two of those three wouldn't have been too bad for the Wolverines, but losing all three is quite the blow. Still plenty of talent in the room for the Wolverines but it may take a few weeks for the secondary to gel together.

Special Teams:

One of Michigan's biggest keys to success in 2021 was strong play on special teams and while they lose talent both on the offensvie and defensive side of the ball, all four main starters return for the Wolverines in 2022. Senior punter Brad Robbins averaged 46.3 yards per punt last season and will once again be one of the country's top punters. Senior kicker and defending Lou Groza award winner Jake Moody returns after making 16-of-20 field goal attempts a season ago. He's automatic within 40-yards and did a good job beyond 40 as well, going 4-for-6 including a long of 52-yards. Both Blake Corum and AJ Henning return as well for Michigan after being the Wolverines' primary kick and punt returners last season.

Overall: