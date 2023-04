READ: Analyzing each Penn State draft pick's fit with their new team After seeing six Penn State products go in this weekend's NFL Draft, there are still several former Nittany Lions looking for their home at the next level. We're tracking all UDFA signings below.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, Mitchell Tinsley will be headed to the Washington Commandres on a $15,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $120,000.

The linebacker/safety who was also a special teams ace is headed out to the west coast as he's signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a UDFA. The native of Canada will look to make it as a special teams asset.