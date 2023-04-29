Over the last three days, six former Nittany Lions heard their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft. Below, we take a look at how each former Nittany Lion fits with their new team, giving a grade for their fit based on the system and depth chart as well as ceiling and floor projections for each player. As more players are drafted or if any Penn State players sign as undrafted free agents, we'll add them below as well.

CB Joey Porter Jr - Pittsburgh Steelers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgUGl0dHNidXJnaCBTdGVlbGVycyBzZWxlY3QgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Blbm5TdGF0ZT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Blbm5TdGF0ZTwvYT4gQ0Ig Sm9leSBQb3J0ZXIgSnIuICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvZXlQb3J0ZXJKcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leVBvcnRl ckpyPC9hPikgd2l0aCB0aGUgMzJuZCBwaWNrIGluIHRoZSAyMDIzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ORkxEcmFmdD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTERyYWZ0PC9hPjxi cj48YnI+8J+UlyDigJQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tya3cwMDNE UWEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Lcmt3MDAzRFFhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdllBc1JMdVVCMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZZQXNSTHVV QjE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBOaXR0YW55IExpb25zIChA UGVublN0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Blbm5TdGF0ZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1MjA5MDE4ODQ2MDM1NTU4ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Porter Jr was looking to be the first Penn State defensive back ever drafted in the first round, unfortunately for both him and the Nittany Lions, that didn't come to fruition this week. Instead of going in the first round, Porter Jr was selected with the first pick of the second round on Friday evening by the Pittsburgh Steelers, his hometown team and the franchise that his dad famously played for, for most of his career. One reason that Porter Jr. may have fallen is simply scheme fit. Porter Jr. fits better in man coverage schemes, so teams who run primarily zone and ask their corners to play off-man quite a bit would have a hard time fitting Porter Jr. into their scheme. While Pittsburgh's scheme isn't a 100% fit for Porter Jr, it's one that he's going to be a great addition to the Steelers. READ: Penn State's Joey Porter Jr selected in second round by Pittsburgh Steelers The Steelers when running man coverage last season struggled, now when in man coverage they're going to have a cornerback who excels in press-man schemes with excellent length. This is going to be huge for the Steelers in a division and conference that has plenty of big-play wide receivers. He has the length and speed to stay with almost all opposing wide receivers. His struggles in off-man coverage are going to keep him off the field a bit but he'll make up for those areas with the promise he brings in press-man coverage as well as his ability to play several zone coverages at a quality level as well. It's been a while since the Steelers' have had an elite man-coverage cornerback and Porter Jr has an opportunity to fulfill that need immediately. Fit Grade: A Ceiling Projection: All-pro cornerback Floor Projection: Trustworthy rotational corner that specializes in man coverage

TE Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSmFja3NvbnZpbGxlIEphZ3VhcnMgc2VsZWN0IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QZW5uU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQZW5uU3RhdGU8L2E+IFRF IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJlbnRvblN0cmFuZ2U/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyZW50b25TdHJhbmdlPC9hPiB3aXRo IHRoZSA2MXN0IHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+wqA8YnI+PGJyPvCflJcg 4oCUIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94U28wVEl2TzhXIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28veFNvMFRJdk84VzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Va Mzk3NTYyZlQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FWjM5NzU2MmZUPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgTml0dGFueSBMaW9ucyAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZVJp dmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVS aXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTIxMzI1MDgxNDg4MzQzMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Anyone familiar with Doug Pederson knows how much Dougie P as he's affectionately called loves his tight ends. While we were surprised to see Strange go this high, it wasn't a shock by any means that he was a day-two selection. As the draft process went on, Strange's name kept gaining more and more buzz, ultimately leading to his second-round selection on Friday. Last season, the Jagaurs' primary wide receiver was Evan Engram who had a breakout season recording 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns. He's not going to overtake Engram as the Jaguars' primary pass catcher at the position, that is for sure, at least not anytime soon. That being said, Strange will be looked upon to be more of a blocking tight end for the Jaguars, something he was asked to do quite a bit at Penn State, recording 33 pass-blocking snaps and nearly 300 run-blocking snaps. If Strange is going to be a consistent contributor at the NFL level, his run blocking will have to improve, and Doug Pederson as well as Jaguars tight end coach Richard Angulo must be confident that will be possible. Over his 298 run-blocking snaps this past season, Strange was up-and-down for the most part but did improve as the season went on. Overall, Pro Football Focus gave him a 62.2 run-blocking grade. At the NFL level, Strange is going to be facing bigger and stronger opposing defensive linemen and even some linebackers on a consistent basis. It will be intriguing to see how much he can improve on his run-blocking skills. As a pass blocker, however, Strange has always been quite solid. Over 122 pass-blocking opportunities with the Nittany Lions, he only allowed one quarterback sack and three hits. READ: Penn State's Brenton Strange and Juice Scruggs drafted in second round That all being said, Strange's biggest impact will be in the passing game when given opportunities. Throughout his career, Strange was targeted just 89 times but brought in 69 receptions for 756 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has strong hands and rarely drops passes with five over the course of his career. Overall, no matter who rafted Strange was doing so almost entirely based on projections. The West Virginia native rarely got a chance to be a primary pass catcher for the Nittany Lions but when the ball was thrown his way, he was a quality pass catcher for the Nittany Lions and was consistent. He is also is a tremendous athlete, testing very well at the NFL combine and opening quite a few eyes in the process. It may take him a year or two to come into his own at the NFL level but there's no reason that the 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end cannot develop into a starting tight end for the Jaguars and at the very least. Fit Grade: B Ceiling Projection: Starting tight end Floor Projection: Backup pass-catching tight end

C Juice Scruggs - Houston Texans

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSG91c3RvbiBUZXhhbnMgc2VsZWN0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QZW5uU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQZW5uU3RhdGU8L2E+IE9DIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVpY2VTY3J1Z2dzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdWljZVNjcnVnZ3M8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIDYybmQg cGljayBpbiB0aGUgMjAyMyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNORkxEcmFmdDwvYT7CoDxicj48YnI+8J+UlyDigJQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hTbzBUSXZPOFciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94U28w VEl2TzhXPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWmd6OXRhZHRtUyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pnejl0YWR0bVM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVu biBTdGF0ZSBOaXR0YW55IExpb25zIChAUGVublN0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0 dXMvMTY1MjEzMzU2OTY5NzgxNjU3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

First of all, what an amazing story. At one point, it looked like Scruggs career would be over before it had a chance to start when a serious car accident nearly derailed his career. Despite all odds, the Erie, Pennsylvania native worked his way back from the injury and turned himself into a second-round draft pick. Scruggs is a quality-sized center at 6-foot-3 and 301-pounds but also is an athletic one. He ranked sixth in the combine this year when it comes to athleticism from centers in the draft. He has a great lower body frame that allows him to withstand bull rushes from opposing defenders while his reach allows him to make up for some of the higher-end athleticism it would take to take on your faster pass rushers. The second round was a bit surprising as many had him pegged as a third or fourth-round choice. Of course, he's also a very good run blocker as well, a key part of the Nittany Lions' success on the ground this past season. READ: Penn State's Brenton Strange and Juice Scruggs drafted in second round That being said when it comes to his fit with Houston - it's a good one and the Texans are banking on that as well. After all, they traded up three spots to nab him, trading their No. 65, No. 188, and No. 230 picks. The Texans of course are in their first year under head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Slowik comes out of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree which is a bit of a combination of a west-coast offense and a zone running game that plays into Scruggs's skillset. As a strong run blocker, the Texans will be able to plug-and-play Scruggs right into the middle of their offensive line at center and set the tone as a run blocker. When the Texans do pass the ball, he should be able to hold down the fort well enough. He will get beat at times by your better defensive tackles but should his own as well. He has a chance to be a long-time starter in the league especially if he sticks into great scheme fits like the Texans. Fit: A+ Ceiling: Long-term starting center Floor: Backup / journeyman center

S Ji'Ayir Brown - San Francisco 49ers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgU2FuIEZyYW5jaXNjbyA0OWVycyBzZWxlY3QgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Blbm5TdGF0ZT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Blbm5TdGF0ZTwvYT4gc2Fm ZXR5IEpp4oCZQXlpciBCcm93biAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9fVGlpZzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9UaWlnMjwvYT4p IHdpdGggdGhlIDg3dGggcGljayBpbiB0aGUgMjAyMyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxEcmFmdDwvYT7CoMKgPGJyPjxi cj7wn5SXIOKAlCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTEpZS0t6bzdTeSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xKWUtLem83U3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9RNGt3aFRhU1NCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUTRrd2hUYVNTQjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE5pdHRhbnkgTGlvbnMgKEBQZW5u U3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVu blN0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUyMTM5MDY5Nzc2NzczMTIwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not many, if any safeties in this raft class had better production than Ji'Ayir Brown. However, an underwhelming performance at the combine when it came to testing hurt Brown's draft stock a bit as well. That being said, the 49ers are getting a huge steal in our opinion at safety and is a natural fit. Anthony Poindexter is one of the best collegiate safety coaches in the country and has produced multiple NFL draft picks, including Jaquan Brisker. Brisker was a steal for the Bears last year and we expect the 49ers got one here as well. READ: Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown drafted 87th overall by San Francisco Brown is quite versatile safety that should be able to fit into the 49ers' defensive plans pretty well. Brown can do it all, he can be great i pass coverage where he recorded 10 interceptions over the last two seasons but could also be a great contributor against the run and even rush the passer, racking up 4.5 sacks this past season. He's going to likely be asked to do a little bit of everything with the 49ers as well at the next level. He may have a bigger impact on special teams early on in his career rather than on the defensive side of the ball but ultimately, Brown is a potential starter at the NFL level and should be a long-time player in the league.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVG YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX1RpaWcyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfVGlpZzI8L2E+IGxvb2tzIGxpa2UgYSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzQ5ZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkA0OWVyczwvYT4gc2FmZXR5LiBMb3RzIG9mIHBsYXltYWtpbmcgYWJp bGl0eSBhbmQgc29saWQgdGFja2xlciAgIEhvbWV3b3JrIGlzIGNvbXBsZXRl LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmFsZHlz QnJlYWtkb3ducz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0JhbGR5c0JyZWFrZG93bnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9n WUlueHl5a3BDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ1lJbnh5eWtwQzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmlhbiBCYWxkaW5nZXIgKEBCYWxkeU5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWxkeU5GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1MjM5MjI3 NjA0NjM2MDU4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Fit Grade: A Ceiling Projection: Starting above league-average safety Floor Projection: Backup safety

QB Sean Clifford - Green Bay Packers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgR3JlZW4gQmF5IFBhY2tlcnMgc2VsZWN0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QZW5uU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQZW5uU3RhdGU8L2E+IFFCIFNl YW4gQ2xpZmZvcmQgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2Vh bmNsaWZmMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNlYW5jbGlmZjE0PC9h Pikgd2l0aCB0aGUgMTQ5IHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+wqDCoMKgPGJy Pjxicj7wn5SXIOKAlCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTEpZS0t6bzdT eSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xKWUtLem83U3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9EVnM4N2twaTZHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFZzODdrcGk2 RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE5pdHRhbnkgTGlvbnMgKEBQ ZW5uU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UGVublN0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUyMzc5NzAxNjA2ODU0NjU5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I was a little surprised to see Clifford go as early as he did on Saturday, being selected by the Packers with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round. That being said, the Packers were a team that was tied to Clifford in the pre-draft process, bringing him in for at least one known visit. For Clifford, heading to Green Bay offers a chance for him a quality battling opportunity. Jordan Love will without a doubt still be the starter for the Packers this upcoming season after trading Aaron Rodgers earlier this week but Clifford should be able to compete with former Purdue and LSU quarterback Danny Etling to be the Packers' backup quarterback. Even if Clifford would fail to win the backup job, it would very high chance that Clifford ends up on the Packers practice squad this upcoming fall. Additionally, if Clifford does see the field in Green Bay, he fits a system that matches his skillset quite well. The Packers' offense is one that focuses on quick-hitting passes. Last year, Aaron Rodgers's average intended air yards per pass attempt, or roughly the average depth of the intended target was just eight yards, and the average completed air yards per completion was just 5.2. That 5.2 ranked 26th in the NFL last season. READ: Penn State QB Sean Clifford selected by Green Bay Packers Clifford, on the other hand, saw his best success last season in the short throws, hitting 97-of-122 passing attempts for 914 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions. Additionally, the Packers love to run bubble screens, arrows, and flats quite a bit which is another area that Clifford succeeded at quite well this past season, completing 27-of-36 passing attempts outside either hash mark under 10 yards for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. I don't expect Clifford to develop into an NFL starting quarterback, he may be able to develop into a quality backup but when it comes to good fits, there are not many teams that would've been better fits for Clifford than the Packers. Fit Grade: B+ Ceiling Projection: Backup quarterback Floor Projection: Practice squad quarterback

WR Parker Washington - Jacksonville Jaguars

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSmFja3NvbnZpbGxlIEphZ3VhcnMgc2VsZWN0IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QZW5uU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQZW5uU3RhdGU8L2E+IFdS IFBhcmtlciBXYXNoaW5ndG9uICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2Nwd18zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjcHdfMzwvYT4pIHdp dGggdGhlIDE4NXRoIHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5SX IOKAlCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTEpZS0t6bzdTeSI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0xKWUtLem83U3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P Vm5xREdZOEZzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1ZucURHWThGczwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE5pdHRhbnkgTGlvbnMgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVS aXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRl Uml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUyNDEyOTM5NjI4OTQ1NDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Washington was a prospect coming into the draft season that many thought could be a late day two or early day three selection. However, a foot injury combined with some measurable concerns caused his draft stock to fall, letting him slide all the way to the sixth round where he was selected by the Jaguars. At this spot in the draft, this is a really nice steal for the Jaguars and Washington has a chance to be a solid playmaker for the Jags down in Duval. Washington's measurables may not be the best, he's only 5-foot-10 and 204-pounds and his forty-yard dash times usually come in around the high 4.4s or low 4.5s. That being said, there is no doubt that he is a playmaker. Washington when the ball was thrown his way over his Penn State career was a very reliable pass catcher who showed great pass-catching radius. Throughout his career, the ball was thrown his way a ton with 200 career targets, 139 of those passes were caught and just eight of them were dropped over his career in Happy Valley. READ: Penn State WR Parker Washington drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars When it comes to his fit in Jacksonville, he will join a talented wide receiver room and with Trevor Lawrence attempting nearly 600 passing attempts last season, there are plenty of targets to go around. His overall build is similar to that of Christian Kirk who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 200-pounds and ran a similar 40-yard dash coming out of Texas A&M. His overall lack of explosiveness is what will probably hold him back at the next level to go along with a bit of a lack of physicality. That being said, Washington should be able to fit in well in the slot for Jacksonville. His abilities on special teams could allow him to see the field more early on in his career as well. Fit: B Ceiling Projection: High-level backup slot receiver / special teams ace Floor Projection: Depth wide receiver with special teams upside