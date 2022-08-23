Penn State 2023 RB commit London Montgomery tears ACL
Penn State 2023 running back commitment London Montgomery's senior season is over before it had a chance to begin. The Scranton Prep running back tore his ACL this past weekend in a scrimmage against East Stroudsburg. The news was first reported by the Scranton Times-Tribune.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound was looking to follow up a spectacular junior season in which he totaled 94 carries for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns.
The three-star running back committed to Penn State in mid-July over Boston College and Virginia Tech. He also earned offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
Penn State currently holds 19 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class which is ranked 12th in the country. Montgomery is the only running back commitment in the class currently.
