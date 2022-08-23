Penn State 2023 RB commit London Montgomery tears ACL

Penn State 2023 running back commitment London Montgomery's senior season is over before it had a chance to begin. The Scranton Prep running back tore his ACL this past weekend in a scrimmage against East Stroudsburg. The news was first reported by the Scranton Times-Tribune.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound was looking to follow up a spectacular junior season in which he totaled 94 carries for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns.