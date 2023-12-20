Penn State 2024 Recruiting Class - Early Signing Period Central
On Wednesday morning, Penn State is expected to ink each of its 25 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle that ranks 17th in the 2024 Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Letters of intent are expected to start coming through the fax machines at the Lasch Building around 7:00 a.m. and Happy Valley Insider will be here throughout the day as members of the Nittany Lions' 2024 recruiting class officially become Nittany Lions.
Who is expected to sign?
As of Wednesday morning, Happy Valley Insider projects the entirety of Penn State's signing class to sign their letters of intent with the Nittany Lions. Notably, transfer portal players do not sign letters of intent though the Nittany Lions may choose to announce the portal additions of OL Alan Herron and kicker Chase Meyer (walk-on).
Where there be more commitments?
No further 2024 commitments are expected for Penn State. Two transfer portal prospects we are watching closely heading into the early signing period window and into the end of December are a trio of wide receivers in the transfer portal. Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming, Miami transfer Colbie Young, and North Carolina transfer Andre Green are all likely zeroing in on decisions over the next few days.
Fleming is expected to decide between the Nittany Lions and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Young has recently taken trips to both Georgia and Penn State while Green has shown interest in the Nittany Lions, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Penn State coaches to meet with the media
The media on Wednesday is expected to meet with Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft as well as multiple members of the coaching staff including head coach James Franklin, wide receiver coach Marques Hagans, and defensive backs coach Terry Smith. New defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen will also be introduced to the media for the first time since officially being named the program's defensive coordinator on Tuesday. Also meeting with the media on Wednesday is General Manager of Personnel and Recruitment Andy Frank, Director of Player Personnel Kenny Sanders, and Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel Alan Zemaitis
LIVE UPDATES
The first one in... DL Xavier Gilliam
The Process: Gilliam began rising up the ranks last offseason, picking up a bunch of offers in January and February including from the Nittany Lions. He would take an official visit in early June and commit just two days later, ending his recruitment. North Carolina State, Duke, and Virginia Tech were Penn State's primary competitors in this recruitment.
What Penn State is getting in Gilliam: Gilliam has snaps at both edge and interior defensive line, however, his highest potential might be on the interior. s. He going to bring a lot of explosiveness to the table with tremendous upside. He has an explosive first step and has great short-area burst and quickness and closes on the quarterback when he’s in pursuit. He has a high motor and plays every snap with maximum effort. He'll be a strong fit into the Nittany Lions defensive tackle room at the next level if that's where he does play but he does have the potential to stay at defensive end as well. He will be an early enrollee for the Nittany Lions.
The class leader
The Process: The longest-standing commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, Cousins has been the leader of this recruiting class for Penn State since he committed nearly two years ago. Cousins built strong relationships very early on in his recruitment with James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.
What Penn State is getting in Cousins: While listed as an offensive tackle, Cousins is likely going to start as a center for the Nittany Lions. The Erie native has elite size for a center at 6-foot-6 and 290-300 pounds and possesses elite strength to go along with that size. He's a road grader when it comes to his run blocking and he's also shown a super pass blocking skillet as well. Shows plus athleticism for his size as well which should allow him to do whatever Penn State asks him to do at center, most importantly for a center, he shows a high football IQ and is known to be a terrific student off the field as well being a natural leader. Cousins will have the opportunity to crack Penn State's offensive line rotation, if not be a starter, early on in his career. He'll enroll on campus in January.
Jackson makes it official
The Process: The West Bloomfield (MI) native committed to the Nittany Lions in February over Cincinnati, UCF, Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Stanford among other offers, totaling over 20 prior to his commitment.
What Penn State is getting in Jackson: The Nittany Lions are adding a highly instinctive linebacker to their linebacker room. Should mesh well with new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen. Has shown the ability to be an asset in all facets of the game. May not be the most athletic linebacker in the room but his instincts should allow him to be a quality piece of the Nittany Lions' linebacker rotation in the future at the least.
Elite in-state talent officially staying home
The Process: Martin's recruitment probably felt like a longer process than it actually was. Due to being on the radar so early in his high school career, it felt like Martin had been around forever as a recruit. In all reality, he ended his recruitment relatively early by committing to Penn State on June 9th. This came after the Nittany Lions long appeared to be the favorites for the elite in-state product.
What Penn State is getting in Martin: Is Martin a running back? A wide receiver? A gadget do-it-all type in the mold of a Deebo Samuel? That is a bit up in the air right now. Martin will begin his Nittany Lions career as a running back but appears to be a player that could be used all over the field in Andy Kotelnicki's offense and find plenty of success in doing so. It would not be a surprise at all to see Martin on the field, even if it's just on special teams, next fall. Regardless of position, Martin has All-Big Ten potential at Penn State.
Sunshine State to State College
The Process: Early in the cycle Terry Smith identified Jon Mitchell as one of his top targets for the cycle. Following a visit to Penn State at the end of March, Mitchell quickly turned around and ended his recruitment with an April 1st commitment to the Nittany Lions. Mitchell took an official visit to Penn State in June, and that was it for visits. Despite a late push from Notre Dame, Mitchell's recruitment, especially by Florida crootin' standards, was very quiet. An all-around tremendous job by Smith, James Franklin, and the Penn State staff.
What Penn State is getting in Mitchell: Mitchell had a very strong senior season at Mandarin High School. He already looked like a player capable of playing early and his senior season only further solidified that. Penn State's cornerback room will be pretty wide open in the fall and Mitchell comes to campus pretty game ready. Between the bottom of the cornerback rotation and special teams, Mitchell could very possibly find his way onto the field next fall.
Another ACE up Penn State's sleeve
The Process: When Reynolds committed to the Nittany Lions it did raise some eyebrows. At the time, the Nittany Lions were one of just 12 Power 5 offers, and no other "big time" Power 5 schools had yet offered. Well, to the credit of the coaching staff, they saw the potential in Reynolds and took his commitment four days after they offered him during a March visit. After that, Reynolds was locked in with the Nittany Lions and spent the spring/summer dominating the camp circuit as he quickly ascended to being one of the top tight end recruits in the country.
What Penn State is getting in Reynolds: There are few players in this class with a ceiling as high as Reynolds. He has a big frame, plus athleticism, is a good route runner, and is an elite pass catcher. He has all of the tools needed to be the next great tight end to come out of Penn State. Reynolds may not see the field a ton next fall due to the current depth of the tight end room and his need to add some muscle to his frame, but he should make an impact early in college career while becoming one of the best tight ends in all of college football.
The Lawn Boyz add another future star
The Process: Penn State surprised some by going into Wisconsin and nabbing Corey Smith but for the four-star running back, it was an easy choice. "Before I even went up my first time, I knew I was going to commit there. I went up the for the second time for the spring game and I basically knew I was going to commit," he said bout his recruitment. he chose the Nittany Lions over Wisconsin, Auburn, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and others.
What Penn State is getting in Smith: Unfortunately, an injury limited Smith's senior season but the Wisconsin native is still a highly-touted prospect who is a hard-nosed, tough runner who excels between the tackles but also has the speed to hit the outside and turn the corner.
Another out of Wisconsin
The Process: At the end of March, Sexton took a visit to Penn State. After taking a few other visits in April, the Wisconsin native was ready to end his recruitment. He ended it by committing to the Nittany Lions on April 24th. After this, he was nothing but solid to Penn State. Following his commitment, he officially visited Penn State in June and camped multiple times over the summer for the staff. He also returned for the White Out Game against Iowa in September.
What Penn State is getting in Sexton: Sexton is a bit of a project, but his ceiling is SKY high. If Sexton puts it all together, he could prove to be the best offensive tackle not named Olu Fashanu that Penn State has had at Penn State. He has the length, athleticism, and footwork needed to be a multi-year starter at left tackle and at a high level. Getting Sexton into Chuck Losey's strength and conditioning program will be the first vital step in him reaching his potential at Penn State.
Harbour joining teammate Smith in Happy Valley
The Process: Harbour committed to the Nittany Lions in April shortly before teammate Corey Smith decided to join him in Happy Valley. Harbour fell in love with Penn State on a visit in April and from there it was history. He would soon commit to the Nittany Lions over offers from Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others
What Penn State is getting in Harbour: Harbour projects to a guard for the Nittany Lions at the next level and while he will need some time to continue in his development and work out the kinks, there is a ton of potential in the Wisconsin native. Based on the recent work of Phil Trautwein, Penn State fans should be excited about the potential that Habour brings to the Nittany Lions but again, patience will be very much needed in his development.
New York speedster Josiah Brown heading to Happy valley
The Process: Brown is in a tough position in which he suffered a significant knee injury this season and therefore dropped quite a bit. That being said, the offer sheet should tell all you need to know about the New York native. Penn State has been involved with Brown for quite a while offering him in March of 2022 and they remained a consistent presence from that point on. Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Florida Tate, Florida, and Alabama would all offer as well. He took official visits to Rutgers, Georgia, and Penn State before committing to the Nittany Lions.
What Penn State is getting in Brown: An explosive wide receiver, Brown recently tore multiple ligaments in his knee which will keep him out of action through next season in all likelihood. But once the New York native returns, the Nittany Lions could be getting a special talent in Brown. The three-star wide receiver has a compact frame and has the ability to add even more mass to his frame without likely sacrificing too much of his explosiveness or athleticism. He shows to be a quality route runner and can make the tough catches in traffic. However, with someone who possesses the athleticism and agility of Brown, when he has the ball in space is where he's most dangerous, allowing him to put his skillset to the best use.
Sky high potential DT signs with the Nittany Lions
The Process: No matter where Cunningham has lived over the last few years whether it was Southern California, Miami, or Georgia, Penn State has been in on the 6-foot-6 defensive tackle for quite some time and was a continuous presence in his recruitment. From early on in his recruitment, it was clear that Penn State was going to be a huge presence in his recruitment but there were questions if, at the time, the Nittany Lions were going to be able to land the then Southern California prospect. They then would have to replace John Scott with Deion Barnes, which could've had a significant impact. Credit to Deion Barnes, it did have a significant impact but a positive one. Ultimately following an official visit in June, Cunningham would choose Penn State over other finalists of Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Oklahoma.
What Penn State is getting in Cunningham:
This is the big question. Quite frankly, Cunningham hasn't played a ton of football over the last few years for various reasons. That being said, there are few prospects in this recruiting cycle overall that probably possess the raw ceiling that Cunningham does. He has elite size, and the rest of his measurables are reportedly quite solid as well. But the lack of football being played has led to questions about where he is in his recruitment. If all goes well in his development, Cunningham has a chance to be a dominant playmaker in the middle for Penn State.
Nittany Lions go into Pittsburgh to nab highly talented WR
The Process: It was obvious early on in Gonzalez's recruitment that he was high on the Nittany Lions. However, it was not always clear if the Nittany Lions would peg Gonzalez as a take or not. Well, after showing he had recovered from a knee injury suffered as a junior, Penn State's interest in Gonzalez started to pick up. He camped for the staff the first weekend of June and impressed, then followed that up with an official visit later in the month. Coming out of the official visit, it was clear that the Nittany Lions were ready to take Gonzalez and that they would be the team to beat in his recruitment. A week after his OV he pulled the trigger on Penn State and never looked back.
What Penn State is getting in Gonzalez: Gonzalez brings a skill set that Penn State's wide receiver room is sorely lacking right now. At 6-foot-3 and already 200+ pounds, Gonzalez is the big-bodied receiver the room is lacking. During his senior season for state/regional powerhouse Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Gonzalez also flashed big play ability for the Vikings. He will likely need a redshirt year as he adjusts to the college game, gets into the strength and conditioning program, and adds to his explosiveness. That said, Gonzalez should be able to contribute early in his career and it's easy to envision him being a multi-year starter at wide receiver who is a big play threat for Penn State.
Nittany Lions clean up in Massachusetts, land high-potential DE Liam Andrews
The Process: Andrews recruitment was the rare occasion where a player taking a bunch of visits after seemingly trending away from their early leaders actually helped that school. In the summer of 2022, Penn State appeared to be the leader for Andrews. Then, that fall and into the winter he visited a bunch of schools other than Penn State. Well, those visits seemed to remind Andrews and his camp why they were so high on the Nittany Lions. He took an April unofficial visit to Penn State, the Nittany Lions received one of his four June official visits, and then Andrews committed to the Nittany Lions in July.
His recruitment also saw a position change. Andrews began his recruitment as an offensive lineman, then following his junior year he started to have a desire to play defensive tackle at the collegiate level. This also impacted his recruitment, leading to the work of Deion Barnes playing a large role in Andrews choosing the Nittany Lions.
What Penn State is getting in Andrews: Andrews has all the tools needed to be a very good defensive tackle at the Power 5 level. He is a high-motor player who plays very physically and violent on the defensive line. He bends well, is very explosive, sheds blocks well, and finds the ball carrier well. There is still a lot of untapped potential on the defensive line for Andrews, as well as some sky-high potential. Some of his techniques will need to be defined more in college, but good coaching can do that and Andres is a hard-working, very coachable player. Andrews could be a player who makes an impact early in their Penn State career while developing into a multi-year starter and one of the best defensive tackles in the Big Ten.
Washington D.C. DL headed to Happy Valley
The Process: Cook picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in April while on an unofficial visit. He would visit the Nittany Lions on an official visit in June and a few weeks later committed to the program over offers from Rutgers, North Carolina, Boston College, and others including Oklahoma and Alabama.
What Penn State is getting in Cook: Cook is explosive off the ball. He is relentless with a great motor and never gives up on a play. Cook uses his hands well and has a great first step when firing out his stance. While Cook's technique could use some work, he is a violent player and extremely physical on the field.
Versatile athlete set to be a Nittany Lion
The Process: A teammate of 2023 signee J'Ven Williams, Penn State offered Brewer last year before the Wyomissing native saw his recruitment take off with offers from the likes of Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Norte Dame, and others. Despite the heavy interest from schools elsewhere, Penn State was always the favorite to land Brewer and ultimately picked up his commitment in April.
What Penn State is getting in Brewer: It should be noted that Brewer is being recruited by Penn State as an athlete, a jumbo athlete per se. They believe he could potentially play anywhere from offensive line to tight end or on the defensive line. What makes him especially intriguing is that he has the size, athleticism, but also the speed to truly tight end or defensive line. Very unique and special talent for the Nittany Lions to work with.
Hard-hitting safety coming to Happy Valley
The Process: Lane isn't a prospect who talked much during his recruitment so it was a mostly quiet one, that being said, the Gilman School product was a priority target in the cycle for the Nittany Lions at safety and among their top defensive prospect targets overall. Their hard work paid off in June when Lane committed to the Nittany Lions shortly after an official visit.
What Penn State is getting in Lane: Lane is a high-upside safety who could potentially grow into a linebacker at the next level as well. A hard-hitting prospect who has great size already and the athleticism and speed to go along with it. Plays strong coverage but also is strong running downhill and playing against the run. The rich get richer with Lane and Penn State's safety room.
Another Florida man added to the roster
The Process: Penn State had its eye on Belgrave-Shorter for quite a bit before offering him in January of last year but once the offer came from the Nittany Lions, things moved quickly. The Jacksonville native would make a visit in early April and committed to the Nittany Lions just over a week later.
What Penn State is getting in Belgrave-Shorter: In my opinion, there may not be a more underrated player in this class. Belgrave-Shorter should arrive in Happy Valley ready to compete for playing time. As we discussed with his teammate Jon Mitchell, the cornerback room will have playing time available and Belgrave-Shorter could also compete as a key cog on special teams. Regardless of how 2024 shakes out, Belgrave-Shorter should develop into a multi-year starter for Penn State.
Nittany Lions grab a 6-foot-8 tackle out of North Carolina
The Process: Throughout the winter and into the spring Eagan Boyer's recruitment started to gain steam. This included a visit to Penn State on April 1st. This visit would prove to be vital, as he would turn around and commit to Penn State a little over three weeks later on April 25th. Like Sexton, Boyer would then spend his summer camping for the Penn State staff working with Trautwein. Both offensive tackles already being that committed to working with their future offensive line coach to improve is a very good sign for their future.
What Penn State is getting in Boyer: Boyer and Sexton could very easily prove to be the best offensive tackle duo Franklin has signed in a class at Penn State. Like Sexton, Boyer is a project but the potential is sky high. That said, he is a bigger project with more questions than Sexton. Like Sexton, the size, length, etc. is all there for Boyer. It will all hinge on how he responds to the strength and conditioning program, as well as Phil Trautwein's coaching.
High-ceiling DE from Philadelphia signs with the Nittany Lions
The Process: When Penn State offered Williams last January, he was a rather unknown recruit. He had just one other scholarship offer at the time from Temple. Slowly but surely, his recruitment would pick up, eventually holding offers from Boston College, Texas A&M, Missouri, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, USC, and Michigan among others. Despite the attention from programs around the country, Penn State remained at the forefront of Williams' recruitment. He would take official visits to Penn State, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh in his recruitment before ultimately committing to the Nittany Lions in July.
What Penn State is getting in Williams: Williams is a highly athletic edge rusher who shows great athleticism off the edge but also has the physicality to go with it. He gets a quick and burst off the line and has the agility and the bend in his game to get around opposing tackles. In a class full of high potential, Williams arguably has one of the highest ceilings of any player committed to the Nittany Lions.
Harvey officially a Nittany Lion after a long-winded recruitment
The Process: This was a long, winding commitment that had many twists and turns. While Harvey didn't commit to Penn State until this past October, we had FutureCasted the four-star defensive end all the way back in October of last year when at the time it appeared the Nittany Lions were in a good spot to land his commitment. He would, however, take his time in his recruitment. He took official visits to Penn State, Florida, USC, and Maryland. During the summer months, it appeared that perhaps USC had taken the lead in his recruitment. Penn State, however, would continue to chip away in the recruitment including getting him on campus for the Nittany Lions' White Out win against Iowa. A few weeks later, Harvey would finally announce his commitment, choosing the Nittany Lions.
What Penn State is getting in Harvey: Harvey is a player who does not get talked about enough in this class. Maybe it's because he was on the radar for so long, that his recruitment was an exhausting one for fans in many ways, and a combination of the two. However, he probably should be discussed more. He has very good explosiveness, burst, and speed off the edge. He's coming in with pretty good size already as well. It would not be a shocker to see Harvey work his way into burning his redshirt next fall the way Jameial Lyons did this past season. Beyond that, Harvey should be a big contributor for the Nittany Lions as a feared pass rusher in the Big Ten for multiple seasons.
Fast-rising four-star QB Ethan Grunkemeyer signs with the Blue & White
The Process: This time last year, Grunkemeyer was a virtual unknown. A year later, he's one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country and is someone that we believe could easily outplay his ranking when it's all said and done. in the spring as Penn State looked to find their quarterback, Grunkemeyer was a quarterback that was on their radar at the time for over a year but one they came back around on and took a long look at. They quickly then identified the Olentangy signal caller as their top target in the spring and quickly made a push to get him apart of their 2024 recruiting class, leading to him committing to the Nittany Lions in May.
What Penn State is getting in Grunkemeyer: Mike Yurcich may have had his shortcomings as an offensive coordinator but he surely could identify quarterback talent. While he may not have the size of Drew Allar, Grunkemeyer is a well-built quarterback prospect with a strong arm and has shown superb accuracy throughout his senior season. His decision-making and ability to read the field quickly is impressive for a young quarterback. The ball comes out of his arm with a zip and the scary part for opposing defenses is that the Ohio native may just be scratching the surface. Grunkemeyer prospects to a future multi-year state for Penn State especially if he continues his development. He completed 66.3% of his passes this season for 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions.
Four-star Pittsburgh LB hopes has the potential to be the next great at LBU
The Process: Penn State was one of the first to offer Speca and despite being a local prospect, the Nittany Lions were trailing Michigan and Notre Dame early in his recruitment. Terry Smith and Manny Diaz, however, did a fantastic job in this recruitment and were able to turn the tide for the Nittany Lions, getting the Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout to commit last January. He's been firm to Penn State ever since.
What Penn State is getting in Speca: Speca will fit in nicely with Penn State's linebacker room and is the type of linebacker that new defensive coordinator Tom Allen had a lot of success with at Indiana. Already a well-built linebacker prospect with a near college-ready frame. Speca can be a plus-run defender but has the athleticism to drop into pass coverage. Shows all the traits to be a multi-year starter for the Nittany Lions in the middle of their defense. Known to be a team leader and should eventually grow into that role with the Nittany Lions as well.
Highly-productive safety set to be a Nittany Lion
The Process: Toure was a frequent visitor to Penn State over his recruitment but it wasn't an easy recruitment for the Nittany Lions to win. The New Jersey native was also considering Kentucky, Ohio State, and others in his recruitment before the Nittany Lions were able to earn his commitment in June.
What Penn State is getting in Toure: Highly-productive safety for Irvington who has shown the ability to be good in pass coverage but also play downhill against the run where he likes to be a big hitter. Described as the "definition of a hard nose football player" by his head coach Smoke Pierre. Should fit very well into Penn State's safety room and could provide some versatility as well.
Former Oregon commit signs with Nittany Lions
The Process: At one point in his recruitment it looked like Tyseer Denmark may be one of the biggest misses of the cycle for Penn State. The top wide receiver in Pennsylvania this cycle, Denmark committed to Oregon in November 2022. This came after Penn State looked like an early leader in his recruitment.Well, once new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans was hired following the 2022 season he immediately targeted Denmark and began to chip away. This led to Denmark popping up on campus for an official visit in June. An official visit that led to Denmark flipping his commitment from the Ducks to the Nittany Lions.
What Penn State is getting in Denmark: There are plenty of tools for Denmark to work with. That said, there are also plenty of question marks. This includes both on and off the field. The jump to Penn State for Denmark will likely be a bit bigger than many people would expect, so look for him to redshirt next fall. That said, if things click for Denmark, and getting into the structure of a college football program the caliber of Penn State should do him a lot of good, he could easily pan out as a solid multi-year starter at wide receiver.
Penn State grabs four-star DB from Philadelphia powerhouse
The Process: An in-state product from Pennsylvania powerhouse Imhotep Charter, Woseley earned a Penn State offer while camping for the staff in June 2021. He would spend the next 18 months accumulating Power 5 offers, but the Nittany Lions were always viewed as the team to beat. He made it back to campus for an unofficial visit this past January. Woseley then committed to Penn State in March, wrapping up his recruitment.
What Penn State is getting in Woseley: Woseley will be a redshirt next fall. His long-term outlook appears to be that of a nickel corner instead of an outside corner. In the nickel, Woseley can be a good cornerback for Penn State. He is likely 2-3 years away from contributing, but when his time comes Woseley could find himself as a starter at nickel for the Nittany Lions.
