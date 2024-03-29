No position on Penn State's defense has experienced more roster overturn since the end of the regular season than cornerback. No position on the entire roster entered this spring dealing with more changes than cornerback. Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, and Daequan Hardy were defensive stalwarts for the Nittany Lions the past two seasons. However, all three of them are off to the NFL Draft. This leaves Terry Smith and the cornerback room with plenty of question marks this spring but also creates plenty of opportunity. Despite losing their top three cornerbacks from last season, Penn State still has plenty of cornerback talent. The transfer portal additions of A.J. Harris and Jalen Kimber also aided the cornerback room. There may be plenty of new faces and players put into expanded roles at cornerback this season, but as long as Terry Smith is in charge of the room there is no reason for Penn State fans to have a lack of confidence.

Projected Starters: A.J. Harris, Cam Miller

A.J. Harris was a top 50 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Now at Penn State after spending his freshman year at Georgia, expectations are high for Harris who will be looking to win a starting job at cornerback. The first step to doing so is a strong spring, look for Harris to enter the fall as CB1. As for the other start, at least to begin the season it will likely be Cam Miller. In terms of game experience with Penn State, no cornerback on the roster is more experienced than Miller. He has also played well when called upon in the past. Zion Tracy, who we will get to, could also be a name to watch here. Tracy may have the highest ceiling of any cornerback on the roster. But for now, look for Harris and Miller to be the top two guys at the position this spring.

Projected Backups: Zion Tracy, Jalen Kimber, Elliot Washington

Again, it would not be a surprise to see Tracy climb the depth chart and become a starter at some point during the 2024 season. But for now, we'll slot him in behind Harris and Miller. Kimber and true sophomore Elliot Washington will also be competing for playing time at cornerback, with this spring being a big one for both. Kimber could return to Penn State in 2025 due to the COVID eligibility rules but will be looking to parlay a strong season into entering next spring's NFL Draft. Kimber has had a strong spring on the field thus far, and his veteran presence in a young cornerback room is important. As for Washington, he played in 10 games as a true freshman last season. Most of his reps came on special teams, but he saw an expanded role in the Peach Bowl due to opt-outs. The staff is high on Washington and he has a bright future ahead of him, but he still may be a year away from being ready to make a big impact on defense.

Others to Watch: Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, Jon Mitchell, Audavion Collins