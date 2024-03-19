In recent seasons, defensive end has been a real strength for Penn State. Things will culminate to an extent next month when Chop Robinson is likely selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, with Adisa Isaac set to be a top 100 selection as well. Despite losing these two, defensive end should still be a strength for the Penn State defense this season. This is due to both the depth that has been accumulated, as well as a position change that occurred this offseason. Today, we will jump into previewing what people should be watching with Penn State's defensive end room this spring.

Advertisement

Projected Starters: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Abdul Carter

The time is now for Dani Dennis-Sutton. The former five-star prospect has flashed that potential the past two seasons, but needs to be more consistent in his first season as a starter. Dennis-Sutton will never be the pass rushing menace Robinson was, but he's a more rounded three down defensive end who Penn State will be looking for a big season from. Speaking of pass rusher, the biggest roster news of the offseason thus far is Abdul Carter moving to defensive end. This is something a lot of people have wanted for Carter since he arrived on campus. Now that Carter's primary role will be to rush the passer and cause as much chaos as possible, he could be one of the most disruptive defensive players in the FBS this season. Watching his transition this spring will be a big storyline. Fans may get to see Carter used the way Penn State wanted to use Micah Parsons in 2020.

Projected Backups: Amin Vanover, Zuriah Fisher, Jameial Lyons

Few Penn State defensive players have caused disruption on a higher percentage of their snaps the past two seasons than Amin Vanover. Prior to Carter's move to defensive end, Vanover appeared to be on his way to earning a starting role this season. Even though he may not technically be a starter, Vanover should still see plenty of snaps. He would be a starter for almost any other team in the Big Ten. Like Vanover, Zuriah Fisher did a nice job maximize his snaps last season. Fisher has worked hard to bounce back from a lower body injury that nearly cost him the entire 2022 season, and could be a sneaky good pass rusher for Penn State. He will look to build upon his 3.5 sack production last season. There may not have been a bigger surprise green light from last year's freshman class than Jameial Lyons. Lyons recorded his first career sack against Delaware, and was noticeably explosive when on the field. The feeling inside the Lasch Building is that there is sky high potential for Lyons who could be one of Penn State's top breakout defenders in 2024.

Others to Watch: Smith Vilbert