Here at Happy Valley Insider, we continue to preview Penn State's roster position by position as it sits for spring practices. After taking a look at the defensive ends earlier this week, we turn our attention to the defensive tackle room for the Nittany Lions. Very few programs in the country have as deep of a defensive tackle room as the Nittany Lions. Following the end of the season, it appeared the Nittany Lions could be having to replace as many as three of their top four defensive tackles from last season. Instead, all four opted to return in 2024 which is creating a lot of excitement and buzz surrounding the defensive tackle room this spring and that buzz will likely continue heading into the fall. Let's take a look at the players responsible for that buzz.

Projected Starters: Zane Durant, Dvon Ellies

The 6-foot-1, 288-pound Zane Durant made nine starts as a sophomore in 2023 and will enter this season as one of the projected starters. The explosive Durant registered 16 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season for the Nittany Lions. Don't be surprised to see a big jump in Durant's game this fall. Alongside Durant, we currently have Dvon Ellies penciled into being the second starter. Ellies chose to return for one final season with the Nittany Lions after raising his draft stock considerably this past fall thanks to putting together his best season as a Nittany Lion. Ellies made five starts last season, recording 18 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss while also being a very good run stuffer for the Nittany Lions.

Projected Backups: Hakeem Beamon, Coziah Izzard

Any other season, Hakeem Beamon and Coziah Izzard would've had strong opportunities to start for the Nittany Lions in 2024 and both still may earn starts next fall, but for now, they're projected to be the primary backups. Beamon is returning for a sixth and final season after playing in 13 games and recording six starts last season. He finished the year with 11 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. It was a step back to a degree for the Virginia native who was coming off a very strong 2022 season in which he recorded 16 tackles and six tackles for loss. For his career, Beamon has played in 37 games recording 37 tackles including nine tackles for loss. When it comes to Izzard, it's been about staying on the field the past two seasons. After missing the first four games of 2022, Izzard missed seven games in 2023. When he was on the field, he was productive though, with 12 tackles including three tackles for loss and two-and-half sacks. He also recorded one forced fumble. If Izzard can stay on the field in 2024, don't be surprised if he has a breakout season.

Others to Watch: Alonzo Ford Jr, Kaleb Artis, Davon Townley Jr, Ty Blanding