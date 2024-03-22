Penn State 2024 Spring Practice Position Preview: Defensive Tackle
Here at Happy Valley Insider, we continue to preview Penn State's roster position by position as it sits for spring practices. After taking a look at the defensive ends earlier this week, we turn our attention to the defensive tackle room for the Nittany Lions.
Very few programs in the country have as deep of a defensive tackle room as the Nittany Lions. Following the end of the season, it appeared the Nittany Lions could be having to replace as many as three of their top four defensive tackles from last season.
Instead, all four opted to return in 2024 which is creating a lot of excitement and buzz surrounding the defensive tackle room this spring and that buzz will likely continue heading into the fall.
Let's take a look at the players responsible for that buzz.
Projected Starters: Zane Durant, Dvon Ellies
The 6-foot-1, 288-pound Zane Durant made nine starts as a sophomore in 2023 and will enter this season as one of the projected starters. The explosive Durant registered 16 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season for the Nittany Lions. Don't be surprised to see a big jump in Durant's game this fall.
Alongside Durant, we currently have Dvon Ellies penciled into being the second starter. Ellies chose to return for one final season with the Nittany Lions after raising his draft stock considerably this past fall thanks to putting together his best season as a Nittany Lion. Ellies made five starts last season, recording 18 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss while also being a very good run stuffer for the Nittany Lions.
Projected Backups: Hakeem Beamon, Coziah Izzard
Any other season, Hakeem Beamon and Coziah Izzard would've had strong opportunities to start for the Nittany Lions in 2024 and both still may earn starts next fall, but for now, they're projected to be the primary backups.
Beamon is returning for a sixth and final season after playing in 13 games and recording six starts last season. He finished the year with 11 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. It was a step back to a degree for the Virginia native who was coming off a very strong 2022 season in which he recorded 16 tackles and six tackles for loss. For his career, Beamon has played in 37 games recording 37 tackles including nine tackles for loss.
When it comes to Izzard, it's been about staying on the field the past two seasons. After missing the first four games of 2022, Izzard missed seven games in 2023. When he was on the field, he was productive though, with 12 tackles including three tackles for loss and two-and-half sacks. He also recorded one forced fumble. If Izzard can stay on the field in 2024, don't be surprised if he has a breakout season.
Others to Watch: Alonzo Ford Jr, Kaleb Artis, Davon Townley Jr, Ty Blanding
Alonzo Ford Jr is a bit of a forgotten man in Penn State's defensive tackle rotation. He transferred into the program from Old Dominion last offseason but suffered a season-ending injury in camp and never saw the field. He returns in 2024 looking to make his Penn State debut. While he's not expected to be a game changer at the position, he brings valuable experience and provides quality depth at the position, giving the Nittany Lions at the very least a legitimate five defensive tackles to work with next fall.
Artis was a player who there was quite a bit of buzz about in 2023 when it came to his work in practices. He played in all 13 games last season for the Nittany Lions mostly on special teams but could be in line for a bigger role in 2024.
Twonley is a bit of a question mark entering this spring when it comes to his placement on the depth chart and his outlook for the upcoming season. After originally entering the transfer portal last offseason, Townley chose to return to Penn State, playing in three games and recording one tackle. Throughout his career and three seasons on campus, he's played in 10 games, recording four tackles in the process.
Finally, there's redshirt freshman Ty Blanding who appeared in one game last fall. The New York native is up to 6-foot-1 and 282-pounds. It may be tough for him to crack the rotation on a consistent basis this upcoming fall but there is plenty of potential and upside in Blanding.
