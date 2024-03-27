In recent years, Anthony Poindexter has assembled one of the best safety rooms in the Big Ten. This has come as a very pleasant change after safety was long an issue for Penn State defenses. Looking ahead to spring practice, the Nittany Lions return their top three safeties from last season. This includes two anchors that will make up one of the best safeties duos in the Big Ten. Let's dive into our spring preview for the safety position.

Projected Starters: KJ Winston, Jaylen Reed

KJ Winston and Jaylen Reed will once again be the starting duo for Penn State at safety. By the end of the 2023 season Winston and Reed were one of the best safeties duos in the Big Ten, setting the bar high for 2024. Winston flies under-the-radar some, but will be one of the most important players on Penn State's defense this fall. He is also one of the best all-around safeties in the entire country. As for Reed, he has always been a physical and excellent run stopper. Then last season his pass coverage improved immensely, and by the end of the season was one of Penn State's best defensive players. It would not be a surprise to see Reed replace Daequan Hardy as the nickel back. Both Winston and Reed should get the veteran treatment this spring, creating plenty of opportunity for younger players.

Projected Backups: Zakee Wheatley, King Mack

After being the takeaway king of spring practice in 2022, Zakee Wheatley started the 2022 season on fire. After struggling to take that next step in 2023, he saw his playing time decrease some. Although, having a starting duo of Winston and Reed was a factor as well. Now, Wheatley looks ready to take that step. After a strong winter workout session Wheatley is off to a strong start this spring. In Tom Allen's defense there is a real possibility he will want three safeties on the field in 4-2-5 sets. If this is the case, that third safety will be Wheatley. Regardless, Wheatley looks to be laying the foundation for a strong 2024 season. King Mack played in 7 games as a true freshman last fall. While it was primarily on special teams, when he was on the field on defense he did not look out of place and flashed at times. He will not have a big role in the defense just yet, but he'll be firmly in the two deep and should see plenty of reps this spring with Winston and Reed likely to get the veteran treatment.

Others to Watch: DaKaari Nelson, Lamont Payne