Penn State 2024 Spring Practice Position Preview: Safety
In recent years, Anthony Poindexter has assembled one of the best safety rooms in the Big Ten. This has come as a very pleasant change after safety was long an issue for Penn State defenses.
Looking ahead to spring practice, the Nittany Lions return their top three safeties from last season. This includes two anchors that will make up one of the best safeties duos in the Big Ten.
Let's dive into our spring preview for the safety position.
Projected Starters: KJ Winston, Jaylen Reed
KJ Winston and Jaylen Reed will once again be the starting duo for Penn State at safety. By the end of the 2023 season Winston and Reed were one of the best safeties duos in the Big Ten, setting the bar high for 2024.
Winston flies under-the-radar some, but will be one of the most important players on Penn State's defense this fall. He is also one of the best all-around safeties in the entire country. As for Reed, he has always been a physical and excellent run stopper. Then last season his pass coverage improved immensely, and by the end of the season was one of Penn State's best defensive players. It would not be a surprise to see Reed replace Daequan Hardy as the nickel back.
Both Winston and Reed should get the veteran treatment this spring, creating plenty of opportunity for younger players.
Projected Backups: Zakee Wheatley, King Mack
After being the takeaway king of spring practice in 2022, Zakee Wheatley started the 2022 season on fire. After struggling to take that next step in 2023, he saw his playing time decrease some. Although, having a starting duo of Winston and Reed was a factor as well.
Now, Wheatley looks ready to take that step. After a strong winter workout session Wheatley is off to a strong start this spring. In Tom Allen's defense there is a real possibility he will want three safeties on the field in 4-2-5 sets. If this is the case, that third safety will be Wheatley. Regardless, Wheatley looks to be laying the foundation for a strong 2024 season.
King Mack played in 7 games as a true freshman last fall. While it was primarily on special teams, when he was on the field on defense he did not look out of place and flashed at times. He will not have a big role in the defense just yet, but he'll be firmly in the two deep and should see plenty of reps this spring with Winston and Reed likely to get the veteran treatment.
Others to Watch: DaKaari Nelson, Lamont Payne
One of the most intriguing members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class was Alabama native DaKaari Nelson. Safeties that are 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and plus athletes do not grow on trees. Nelson still has strides to make before he's ready to make an impact on defense, and when that impact comes it may be as a SAM linebacker, but he should be a key special teams cog this season. The development of Nelson this spring will be worth following.
An underrated member of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class was Pittsburgh area product Lamont Payne. After starting his Penn State career at cornerback, Payne has transitioned to safety and did so with a strong winter workout season.
Payne is seemingly ahead of expectations from a lot of people on Penn State's staff. Like Nelson, he is still a year or two away from potentially making an impact on defense, but his progress will also be worth monitoring this spring. Also like Nelson, Payne could see a lot of runs on special teams in 2024.
