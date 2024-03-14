Few positions have been as successful for Penn State in recent years as tight end. Starting with the work Tyler Bowen did and now continuing with Ty Howle the past three seasons, Even with Theo Johnson off to the NFL, tight end should once again be a position of strength for Penn State this fall. But before we get to the fall, what should fans be watching for at tight end this spring?

Advertisement

Projected Starter: Tyler Warren

A one time low 3-star quarterback recruit, Tyler Warren has quietly become one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten. Now, he is set to take over as the starting tight end for Penn State in 2024. Last season, Warren had 34 receptions for 422 yards and 7 touchdowns. In his career, Warren has 49 receptions for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. His blocking, while it could still use some work, has also improved. For much of the 2023 season, it appeared that Warren would head to the NFL Draft following the season. He decided to return to Penn State for one more season, and he will also be a team captain and leader for the Nittany Lions.

Projected Backups: Khalil Dinkins, Andrew Rappleyea

As the 2023 season went on the role for Dinkins continued to grow. He finished the season with 5 receptions for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rappleyea will push him for second place on the depth chart, but Dinkins will see plenty of playing time this fall regardless. As for Rappleyea, there is no tight end on the roster right now with a higher ceiling than Rappleyea. It would not be a surprise to see Rappleyea push Pat Freiermuth for being the best two-way tight end Penn State has had during the James Franklin Era. They may be backups on the depth chart, but Dinkins and Rappleyea should both play a big role in the 2024 offense.

Others to Watch: Luke Reynolds, Joey Schlaffer