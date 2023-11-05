That was fun, and maybe it's what the offense needed to get into gear. They weren't all hit, but Mike Yurcich dialed up plenty of deep shots. It was the best game of the season from Drew Allar and the wide receivers. Yes, Penn State has scored 63 points twice this season, but when you consider the level of opponent this was the best offensive game of the season for the Nittany Lions. Even with some early shakiness, it was a strong bounce back performance from the defense. Let's hand out some grades for Penn State's 51-15 shellacking of Maryland.

Quarterback: A

This was the Drew Allar we've been waiting to see. It was by far the best road start of his career, and maybe the best overall start yet. Allar took deep shots, he looked more fearless throwing the ball, and he went 25/34 for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns. Allar threw one beautiful ball after another on Saturday. A few drops hurt Allar, and so did KeAndre Lambert-Smith failing to find the ball in the air on a deep shot that would have been a touchdown had he found the ball. So Allar's numbers could have been even better.

Running Backs: B+

If not for Nicholas Singleton, this would be an A. However, once again, Singelton had opportunities to rip off big runs he missed. Also, his 51-yard kick return feels like one he would have busted for a touchdown last season. While Singleton had just 20 yards on 8 carries, it was the best game of the season for Kaytron Allen. Allen rushed for a season-high 91 yards on 14 carries to go with a touchdown on which he carried almost the entire Maryland defense into the end zone.

Offensive Line: A

For the most part, Allar had a very clean pocket. Penn State also averaged 4.3 yards per rush. That includes multiple runs where the turf monster got Beau Pribula, as well as sacks. Overall, Allar had a very clean pocket. Olu Fashanu may have had his best game of the season thus far. All in all, a very good day for Penn State's offensive line.

Wide Receivers: A

The aforementioned Lambert-Smith had a great game. KLS finished with 8 catches for 95 yards. Dante Cephas finally had his coming out party with the Nittany Lions, hauling in 6 passes for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns. Neither touchdown catch was an easy one, he also had a great day running routes and as a blocker. KLS and Cephas did the majority of the damage, but it was still the best game of the season for Penn State's receivers.

Tight Ends: A

Entering the season Penn State's tight ends were expected to be a big time weapon. There have been struggles from the group this season, but Saturday afternoon was their best performance of the season. Despite Tyler Warren dropping a beautiful pass from Allar on a would be touchdown, it was still an A performance from the group. Warren had 4 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, while Theo Johnson had 4 receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. It was also a good blocking day for the group, and the lone reception of the day for Khalil Dinkins was 16 yard gain to convert a 4th down.

Defensive Line: A+

It was a historically bad day for Maryland running the ball and Penn State's offensive line was the main reason why. The Terps finished with -49 yards rushing, the play of Penn State's defensive line is why, Coziah Izzard and D'Von Ellies had big games in the middle. Adisa Isaac was unblockable off the edge again, and Dani Dennis-Sutton had a big game as well. Jordan van den Berg recovered a fumble, and Zane Durant could not be blocked. All around great stuff.

Linebackers: A

IT was once again a good day for Penn State's linebackers. Abdul Carter had his best game of the season and was all over the field. In addition to passing the eye test, he had a team-leading 6 tackles to go with a sack, tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup, Curtis Jacobs had another great game with 1.5 TFLs. Kobe King played well, and redshirt freshman Keon Wylie lived on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage during his time on the field. True freshman Tony Rojas flashed why he was a borderline five-star recruit. Rojas finished with a sack and a TFL. He forced a fumble that van den Berg recovered and also had an interception. Dom DeLuca also had an interception. It was a great game for the linebackers.

Secondary: B

The secondary really didn't play that poorly. Even when Taulia Tagovaiola was 17/17 to start the game. Maryland was calling for a lot of short passes and quick hitters that are tough to defend. Ultimately, when need be, the secondary stepped up in coverage. This included a sack for Johnny Dixon. While the group had their struggles early, overall, it was a good day for the secondary.

Special Teams: A