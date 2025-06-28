Penn State Adds 2026 Irish Kicker Adam Gibbs to Class

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program has gone international. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions landed a commitment from Irish kicker Adam McCann-Gibbs, a five-star kicker according to Kohl's kicking.

Here's what Kohl's had to say about McCann-Gibbs.

"McCann-Gibbs is a very talented 17-year-old player from Ireland. He scored 106.3 points in punting, 114.15 points on kickoffs, and 11/15 points at a windy Spring Ranking Event in March of 2025. McCann-Gibbs demonstrates D1 talent and has a lot of upside as a kicker who can also punt. McCann-Gibbs is very mature for his age and should be heavily recruited in the coming months!"

He is ranked by Kohl's as the No. 22 kicker int he 2026 recruiting class and No. 36 punter.

Gibbs is the 23rd commitment in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class and their fourth commitment this week joining TE Pierce Petersohn, EDGE Jackson Samuels Ford, and OL Jack Fuchs.