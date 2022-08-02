Penn State adds Charlie Frye as offensive analyst

Penn State football has hired former NFL and college coach Charlie Frye as an offensive analyst and analytics coordinator per the athletic department staff directory.

Frye most recently worked as the quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins during the 2021 NFL season, one where Miami’s starter, Tua Tagovailoa, became a more efficient and effective passer in his second full season.

The former University of Akron product played in the NFL for parts of five seasons, playing in 26 games and starting 13 as a quarterback. His best season came in 2006 with the Cleveland Browns, one where he had his best full season, passing for nearly 2,500 yards. Frye also played with the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.



