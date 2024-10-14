Penn State adds commitment from 2025 Ohio DB Josh Johnson

Johnson's commitment comes less than a week after decommiting from the University of Lousiville. The three-star prospect was committed to the Cardinals since June 14 but decommitetd from the program last Wednesday, just days after taking an unofficial visit to Penn State for the Nittany Lions' matchup against UCLA.

Penn State football has added another top defensive back target to their 2025 recruiting class. The latest addition comes from one of the top defenisve backs in the midwest, Ironton (OH) standout Josh Johnson.

Johnson is the 25th commitment in Penn State's class of 2025 and the fourth defensive back commitment in the class joining safety Braswell Thomas and cornerbacks Daryus Dixson, Jahmir Jospeh, and Xxavier Thomas.

He is also the third flip commitment for Penn State this cycle joining former Duke commitment linebacker Cam Smith and former Virginia Tech wide receiver commitment Matthew Outten.

His commitment also comes weeks after the Nittany Lions lost a safety commitment from Florida prospect Antonio Branch, who flipped his commitment to Colorado.

With the Nittany Lions, Johnson has the athleticism and skillset to play either cornerback or safety.