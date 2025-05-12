Published May 12, 2025
Penn State Adds former Sun Belt Assistant as Analyst
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Following Penn State's spring game last month, assistant special teams coordinator Keith Bruno said goodbye to the program, leaving college football for other opportunities. Now, the Nittany Lions have added a new assistant to their staff, according to Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State will be adding former Troy assistant Allen Tucker to their staff. Tucker spent last season with Troy as a special teams analyst. At Troy, he worked closely with former Trojan wide receiver and current Nittany Lion Devonte Ross as a punt and kick returner. Ross last year with Troy averaged 16.5 yards per kick return and 17.0 yards per punt return, including returning one punt for a touchdown.

On top of his time spent at Troy, Tucker also spent time at Akron, Mississippi State, The Citadel, and Valdosta State. During his coaching career, Tucker has produced multiple all-conference honorees while also working closely with future NFL talents Kenny Moore and Logan Cooke.

