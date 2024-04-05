The Penn State Football program has added letterman Andrew Nelson to their staff; the former Nittany Lions' offensive lineman is the program's new Director of Performance Science. He joins 13 other Penn State lettermen within the Penn State football program.

"I would like to thank Coach Franklin for this incredible opportunity," Nelson said in a press release. "It is a tremendous honor for me to come back to a place I love and work for an incredible program I have a lot of pride in. I look forward to working with such a great staff and tremendous group of student-athletes."

Nelson, a Pennsylvania native returns to Penn State after spending time at East Tennessee State working on his PhD in sport physiology and performance. He already holds a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and a master's of science in Sports Science and Coach Education from East Tennessee State.

While at East Tennessee State, Nelson also spent time as the Lead Performance Coach for Olympic Sports over the last three years and also spent time with the football program as a graduate assistant with the strength and conditioning staff.

During his career with the Nittany Lions, Nelson played in 33 games including making 28 starts. He was the 2017 Ridge Riley Memorial Award winner alongside safety Troy Apke and was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.