Penn State adds Michigan Transfer Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle

Penn State Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Michigan Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus recently.
White is listed at 6-foot-2, 298-pounds prospect and hails from Middletown, New Jersey where he played at the Hun School before enrolling at the University of Michigan.
Out of high school, Wafle was ranked a 5.8, Four-Star prospect and the No. 21 overall defensive tackle in his class. After committing to Notre Dame back in May of 2022, Wafle decommitted in May 2023 and chose to commit to Michigan in June 2023 over 16 other scholarship offers the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and several others.
In his lone year with the Wolverines, Wafle didn't see the field while redshirting and will have four years of eligibility remaining to play for the Nittany Lions.
