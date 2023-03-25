The 6-foot-4 tight end is the fifth commitment in the Nittany Lions' recruiting class and their first since linebacker Kari Jackson announced his own commitment at the end of February.

Penn State's 2024 recruiting class got better on Saturday afternoon when three-star tight end Luke Reynolds out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut announced his commitment to the program.

Reynolds' recruitment has been a fast-moving one, after being offered by the Nittany Lions' when visiting last weekend, the Boston native quickly decided that Penn State was the place for him. He'll look to follow in the footsteps of Nittany Lion great Pat Friermuth as well as 2023 signee Andrew Rapplyea who are both from Massachussets.

Reynolds previously camped for the Nittany Lions last summer as well, putting him higher on their radar, eventually leading to the offer last week. He not only will bring good size at 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds but also has quality speed with a reported 4.65 forty-yard dash. Prior to his commitment, Reynolds collected over 20 offers in his recruitment including Power Five offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

MORE TO COME