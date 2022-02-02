Penn State adds Washington OL Vega Ioane on signing day

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive guard chose the Nittany Lions over fellow finalists Minnesota and Washington, where he was previously committed up until their recent coaching change this past season.

The Penn State football program rounded out its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday morning with the addition of Graham-Kapowsin (WA) offensive lineman Vega Ioane .

Ioane recently came across the country to Pennsylvania this past weekend to take an official visit to campus, meet with the staff and more.

“It was a great visit,” Ioane told Nittany Nation. “There was a whole lot of food. They have been feeding us well on these visits. I got to meet most of the other linemen on the team, we did a photoshoot, met with all of the coaching staff and then toured the school to see the academic side as well as the football facilities.”

At the moment Ioane is ranked a 5.6, three-star prospect and should help the overall ranking of this class ever so slightly.

