Despite at one point finding themselves ahead late in the second quarter and early in the third quarter, it never felt that Penn State really had a chance to pull out a victory in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Nittany Lions fresh off a bye week were completely dominated up front on both sides of the ball, the Wolverines' offensive and defensive lines mauling the Nittany Lions for all four quarters. From Michigan's first drive of the game, it was evident what type of day it would be for Manny Diaz's unit. The Nittany Lions never really slowed down the Wolverines' offense, as they marched down the field, going 64 yards on 11 plays. The Nittany Lions defense wouldn't break, holding the Wolverines to a field goal but the consistent success on the ground for the Wolverines would be consistent throughout. Combine Michigan's early success on the ground and the Nittany Lions' offense going three-and-out in their first two drives and it quickly was a 13-0 lead for Michigan after a second Jake Moody field goal and a one-yard run by running back Donovan Edwards. The first quarter box score would offer a glimpse of what the rest of the afternoon would have to offer James Franklin's program. 126 total yards for Michigan to just nine for the Nittany Lions. 11:27 of time of possession to just 3:33. The Nittany Lions' defense couldn't get off the field while the offense couldn't sustain any sort of success for most of the game.

Penn State's offense would finally find some rare success midway through the second quarter when Sean Clifford with a fantastic RPO read would break into Michigan territory with a 62-yard run for Sean Clifford up the middle that put the Nittany Lions at the Michigan goalline. On Michigan's ensuing drive, the defense which bent quite a bit throughout the first half came up with their biggest play of the season to date, when Chop Robinson tipped a J.J McCarthy pass, that tipped ball then would hit off defensive tackle P.J Mustipher's helmet before landing in the hands of linebacker Curtis Jacobs. Jacobs would go 47-yards untouched to give the Nittany Lions a surprising 14-13 lead. Despite being dominated throughout the first half to that point, the Nittany Lions somehow found themselves leading. But as stated at the top, despite the lead, it never felt like Penn State would be able to win the game. The Wolverines, as they did all day, would continue their dominance on the ground before halftime, going 60 yards on 11 plays over 4:25. The Nittany Lions' red zone defense once again would stand up to the task and force the Wolverines to a field goal. Heading into halftime, Penn State would miraculously find themselves down two with Michigan taking a 16-14 lead into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Penn State's offense would have their best drive of the game, going 70 yards on nine plays which included a terrific pass from Sean Clifford to Harrison Wallace III for 48-yards that put the Nittany Lions deep into Michigan territory. The Nittany Lions would stall in the redzone but a Jake Pinegar 27-yard field goal would give the Nittany Lions a 17-16 lead. That scoring drive, however, would be the last successful drive for the Nittany Lions in the game.