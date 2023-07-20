Penn State Altoona Athletics said it would add both Men's and Women's wrestling to its DIII varsity sport offerings, with competition beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The Penn State satellite campus, located just 44 miles southwest of Penn State's University Park campus, is hoping to fill the head coaching position for both teams by January 1, 2024.

Director of Athletics at the Altoona campus, Brent Baird, commented on the addition of wrestling in both Men's and Women's capacities: “Penn State Altoona is excited to add men’s and women’s wrestling to our lineup of teams for the 2024-25 academic year. Sitting in the heart of central Pennsylvania, it is a natural fit to have wrestling as part of our NCAA Division III program. There is no better group of passionate wrestling fans than here in this region.”