Over this past weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook released their over/under win totals for the 2024 season and the Penn State Nittany Lions enter this spring with one of the highest projected over/under win totals in the Big Ten.

FanDuel currently has Penn State's over/under win total at 9.5 wins, tied for third in the conference with the Michigan Wolverines. Only Ohio State and Oregon have higher over/under win totals than Michigan and Penn State.

