Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Penn State among top Big Ten projected win over/unders in 2024

Heathe
Heathe
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Over this past weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook released their over/under win totals for the 2024 season and the Penn State Nittany Lions enter this spring with one of the highest projected over/under win totals in the Big Ten.

FanDuel currently has Penn State's over/under win total at 9.5 wins, tied for third in the conference with the Michigan Wolverines. Only Ohio State and Oregon have higher over/under win totals than Michigan and Penn State.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Penn State went 10-3 in 2023 which included a Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss by the final score of 38-25. The 10-win season was the Nittany Lions fifth under head coach James Franklin and their second straight.

BIG TEN OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS per FanDuel
TEAM OVER/UNDER 2023 RECORD

Ohio State Buckeyes

10.5

11-2

Oregon Ducks

10.5

12-2

Michigan Wolverines

9.5

15-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

9.5

10-3

USC Trojans

7.5

8-5

Washington Huskies

7.5

14-1

Nebraska Cornhuskers

7.5

5-7

Iowa Hawkeyes

7.5

10-4

Maryland Terrapins

7.5

8-5

Wisconsin Badgers

6.5

7-6

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

5.5

7-6

Northwestern Wildcats

5.5

8-5

Michigan State Wolverines

5.5

4-8

UCLA Bruins

5.5

8-5

Illinois Fighting Illini

5.5

5-7

Indiana Hoosiers

5.5

3-9

Minnesota Golden Gophers

4.5

6-7

Purdue Boilermakers

4.5

4-8

PENN STATE'S 2024 SCHEDULE

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS 2024 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT PROJECTED 2024 WIN TOTAL

Aug. 31

at West Virginia

6.5

Sep. 7

vs Bowling Green

N/A

Sep. 14

OFF

N/A

Sep. 21

vs Kent State

N/A

Sep. 28

vs Illinois

5.5

Oct. 5

vs UCLA

5.5

Oct. 12

at USC

7.5

Oct. 19

OFF

N/A

Oct. 26

at Wisconsin

6.5

Nov. 2

vs Ohio State

10.5

Nov. 9

vs Washington

7.5

Nov. 16

at Purdue

4.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement