Penn State among top Big Ten projected win over/unders in 2024
Over this past weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook released their over/under win totals for the 2024 season and the Penn State Nittany Lions enter this spring with one of the highest projected over/under win totals in the Big Ten.
FanDuel currently has Penn State's over/under win total at 9.5 wins, tied for third in the conference with the Michigan Wolverines. Only Ohio State and Oregon have higher over/under win totals than Michigan and Penn State.
Penn State went 10-3 in 2023 which included a Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss by the final score of 38-25. The 10-win season was the Nittany Lions fifth under head coach James Franklin and their second straight.
|TEAM
|OVER/UNDER
|2023 RECORD
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
10.5
|
11-2
|
Oregon Ducks
|
10.5
|
12-2
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
9.5
|
15-0
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
9.5
|
10-3
|
USC Trojans
|
7.5
|
8-5
|
Washington Huskies
|
7.5
|
14-1
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
7.5
|
5-7
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
7.5
|
10-4
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
7.5
|
8-5
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
6.5
|
7-6
|
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|
5.5
|
7-6
|
Northwestern Wildcats
|
5.5
|
8-5
|
Michigan State Wolverines
|
5.5
|
4-8
|
UCLA Bruins
|
5.5
|
8-5
|
Illinois Fighting Illini
|
5.5
|
5-7
|
Indiana Hoosiers
|
5.5
|
3-9
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
4.5
|
6-7
|
Purdue Boilermakers
|
4.5
|
4-8
PENN STATE'S 2024 SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PROJECTED 2024 WIN TOTAL
|
Aug. 31
|
at West Virginia
|
6.5
|
Sep. 7
|
vs Bowling Green
|
N/A
|
Sep. 14
|
OFF
|
N/A
|
Sep. 21
|
vs Kent State
|
N/A
|
Sep. 28
|
vs Illinois
|
5.5
|
Oct. 5
|
vs UCLA
|
5.5
|
Oct. 12
|
at USC
|
7.5
|
Oct. 19
|
OFF
|
N/A
|
Oct. 26
|
at Wisconsin
|
6.5
|
Nov. 2
|
vs Ohio State
|
10.5
|
Nov. 9
|
vs Washington
|
7.5
|
Nov. 16
|
at Purdue
|
4.5
