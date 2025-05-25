Former Penn State WR Julian Fleming Involved in Deadly ATV Accident

(Photo by © Dan Rainville/USA Today Network - PA / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming was involved in a deadly ATV accident in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, on Friday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. The former Nittany Lion was the driver of a Yamaha ATV alongside passenger Alyssa Boyd, 23, of Bloomsburg, when a deer jumped into the roadway, striking the ATV. Neither Fleming nor Boyd was wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident, according to a police report. Fleming suffered serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, while Boyd was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Below is the full synopsis of the crash. "This crash occurred on Painter Lick Lane in Columbia Township, Bradford County. An ATV was traveling northbound on Painter Lick Lane when it collided with a deer that had jumped out in the roadway. Neither of the occupants were wearing safety equipment. The operator of the ATV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. The passenger sustained extensive injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A recently deceased deer was located on scene consistent with damage observed on the ATV. Assisted on scene by Guthrie EMS, Troy Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists. This crash is under further investigation at this time."