Penn State and Ohio State set for high noon showdown on November 2

On Monday, the Big Ten announced the kick times and television network designations for a majority of each its week 10 contests including the Penn State Nittany Lions potential top five showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will kickoff at 12:00 p.m ET on November 2 with the game televised nationally on FOX, it is expected that FOX will bring its Big Noon Kickoff show to Happy Valley for the matchup.

If Big Noon Kickoff does in fact come to University Park on November 2 as expected, it will be the fourth time that the pregame show has done so and the second time this season as they recently visited for Penn State 27-11 win over UCLA on October 5.

It's also possible that ESPN's College Gameday could be in town for the matchup as well. The week 10 slate in college football is generally a weaker one, but other games that could be featured on gameday include former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his Duke Blue Devils traveling to No. 6 Miami and No. 19 Pittsburgh traveling to No. 22 SMU.

Additionally, if Penn State remains ranked ahead of Ohio State, it would only be the third time since 2000 that the Nittany Lions were ranked as the higher team during their meeting. The Nittany Lions are 1-2 in those three matchups, their lone win coming in 2008, a 13-6 win in Columbus.

Penn State, since knocking off the Buckeyes in 2016, dubbed by some as the "Block Six", has lost each of its last seven meetings to Ohio State by an average margin of eight points. Last season, the Nittany Lions fell in Columbus 20-12.

Prior to facing Ohio State, Penn State will face the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET with the game televised nationally on NBC.