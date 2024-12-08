Published Dec 8, 2024
Penn State and SMU set for noon matchup on December 21
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions are in the College Football Playoffs for the first time but they will not be hosting a night game at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions, the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings but the No. 6 seed will face the No. 11 SMU Mustangs in the first round. The date, time, and television network designation have been set.

Penn State and SMU's first-round matchup will be a noon kickoff on December 21 at Beaver Stadium, the game will be televised nationally on TNT.

Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Penn State and SMU will enter the matchup on December 21 with identical 11-2 records after both programs fell in their conference championship games to Oregon and Clemson respectively.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board