Penn State and Syracuse set to meet in 2027 and 2028

Penn State and Syracuse will renew their once longstanding rivalry later this decade, the two schools announced on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions will take on the Orange in 2027 and 2028 as part of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

The last matchup between the two programs came back in 2013, a 23-17 Penn State victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Nittany Lions have won each of the last five matchups between the schools dating back to 1989.

The two programs first met 100-years ago in 1922, a game that ended as a 0-0 tie at the Polo Grounds. From 1922 to 1990, Penn State and Syracuse met every year but in 1943, The series following 1990 took a nearly 28-year hiatus before the Nittany Lions returned to Syracuse in 2008 for a 55-13 win. They would play again in 2009 before playing the aforementioned 2013 matchup at MetLife Stadium. All-time in the series, the Nittany Lions hold a commanding 43-23-5 lead.

Over the course of Penn State Football's 134-year history, Syracuse is the Nittany Lions' second-most common opponent with their 71 prior matchups. The only program the NIttany LIons have faced more is the Pittsburgh Panthers with 100 matchups between the two programs all-time.