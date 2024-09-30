The Week 7 matchup between Penn State and USC has received its kickoff time and TV assignment, as announced by the Big 10 on Monday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions and Trojans will face off. At the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. At 3:30 PM on October 12th, the game will be televised nationally on CBS.

Before Penn State heads out to Los Angeles, the Nittany Lions will have to take care of another foe from the City of Angels. The UCLA Bruins. Who comes to Happy Valley on Saturday for a 12:00 PM clash televised on Fox.

Penn State enters Week 6 as the No. 7 in the country Following a 21 to seven win over then No. 19 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini USC, currently the number 11 team in the country, is coming off a bounce back 38-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at home. That win came one week after a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The win improved USC's record to 3-1 on the season.

The September 12th matchup between the Trojans and any lines will be the 11th match of all time between the two historic programs and their first since the 2017 Rose Bowl game that saw USC come out on top 52-9. All time USC holds a six to four advantage in this series between the two programs, one in each of the last three games dating back to 2000. A 29-5 win for USC in East Rutherford, NJ. The two programs also met in the 2009 Rose Bowl, a 38-24 win for the Trojans.

This will be Penn State's first trip to the Coliseum since the 1991 season of game in which the Trojans defeated the Nittany Lions 21-10.












