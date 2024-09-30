PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Penn State and USC's week seven matchup set for 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The Week 7 matchup between Penn State and USC has received its kickoff time and TV assignment, as announced by the Big 10 on Monday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions and Trojans will face off. At the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. At 3:30 PM on October 12th, the game will be televised nationally on CBS.

Before Penn State heads out to Los Angeles, the Nittany Lions will have to take care of another foe from the City of Angels. The UCLA Bruins. Who comes to Happy Valley on Saturday for a 12:00 PM clash televised on Fox.

Penn State enters Week 6 as the No. 7 in the country Following a 21 to seven win over then No. 19 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini USC, currently the number 11 team in the country, is coming off a bounce back 38-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at home. That win came one week after a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The win improved USC's record to 3-1 on the season.

The September 12th matchup between the Trojans and any lines will be the 11th match of all time between the two historic programs and their first since the 2017 Rose Bowl game that saw USC come out on top 52-9. All time USC holds a six to four advantage in this series between the two programs, one in each of the last three games dating back to 2000. A 29-5 win for USC in East Rutherford, NJ. The two programs also met in the 2009 Rose Bowl, a 38-24 win for the Trojans.

This will be Penn State's first trip to the Coliseum since the 1991 season of game in which the Trojans defeated the Nittany Lions 21-10.




