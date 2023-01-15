"As my time at Penn State has drawn to a close, I want to extend a debt of gratitude to all of my players for trusting me," Stubblefield said in his announcement on Twitter. "Buying in, allowing me to coach them, and giving me their all. I'm so proud of the contributions the wide receivers have made to this team. It has been an honor to develop a first-round pick, at this institution for the first time since 2003. I'm thrilled that a Penn State receiver, now holds the record for the longest reception in Rose Bowl history. It's humbling to have been a part of one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in Penn State history that included five wide receivers. I'm proud of the kids whose names are etched in the Penn State record books, with two in the top 15 for receiving yards, and two in the top ten in receptions. And finally, I am elated to have been part of a team that went 11-2, culminating in a Rose Bowl victory."

" I will always be deeply honored to see you have success. I believe in each of you and I'm confident that your impact will be felt far beyond the football field."

"It has also been a privilege to work alongside some of the great minds in all of college football."

"Lastly, to the community who has supported my wife and son through her father's recent illness and passing on Friday, there is no way we can ever adequately thank you. This community has exceeded every expectation."

"WE ARE, eternally grateful."